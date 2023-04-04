LCA vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Portugal 2023, Match 43

The Lisbon Capitals (LCA) will face the Lisbon Super Giants (LSG) in the 43rd match of the ECS T10 Portugal 2023 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Cartaxo on Tuesday, April 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LCA vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Lisbon Capitals have won two out of their five matches and are sixth in the standings with four points.

The Lisbon Super Giants have also won two out of their five matches but are eighth in the table by virtue of having a lower net run rate.

LCA vs LSG Match Details, ECS T10 Portugal 2023

The 43rd match of the ECS T10 Portugal 2023 will be played on April 4 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Cartaxo. The match is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

LCA vs LSG Pitch Report

The Gucherre Cricket Ground offers a great batting track. Bowlers will have to exert plenty of control as the 100-run mark has been breached at the venue quite often.

Last 5 matches (ECS T10 Portugal 2023)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 117.67

Average second-innings score: 102

LCA vs LSG Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Lisbon Capitals: W-L-L-W-L

Lisbon Super Giants: W-L-W-L-L

LCA vs LSG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lisbon Capitals Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Lisbon Capitals Probable Playing 11

Samarthkumar Patel, Divya Patel, Dhaval Patel, Hardik Patel- III, Dikshit Patel (C), Dharm Patel, Muhammad Adil- III, Amir Dar, Mayank Raval, Mitul Patel, Imran Imran.

Lisbon Super Giants Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Lisbon Super Giants Probable Playing 11

ARA Chambers, Jaswant Singh, Anupkumar Shrivastav (C), Atul Vaghela, Bhawin Panchal, Jigneshkumar Maheta, Ankit Singh, Rutulbhai Chaudhari, Shivankar Sharma, Suman Bhowmik, Sooraj Sukumaran.

LCA vs LSG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Patel (5 matches, 19 runs and 5 wickets)

S Patel might be listed as a wicketkeeper, but Patel has dealt plenty of damage on the bowling front, picking up five wickets in as many matches.

Top Batter pick

A Dar (5 matches, 120 runs, Strike Rate: 160.00)

A Dar is the leading run-scorer for the Lisbon Capitals, having hammered 120 runs in five games at a strike rate of 160.

Top All-rounder pick

A Singh (6 matches, 39 runs and 6 wickets)

A Singh is an impressive all-rounder who has scored 39 runs in addition to taking six wickets at an average of 18.83 in the ECS T10 Portugal 2023.

Top Bowler pick

R Chaudhari (4 matches, 17 runs and 5 wickets)

R Chaudhari has taken five wickets in four games and boasts a bowling average of 16.40. He has also scored 17 runs.

LCA vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices

I Imran

I Imran has been unstoppable with the ball. Despite playing only five matches, he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 11 wickets at a wonderful average of 7.09. He has also scored 56 runs and should definitely be the captaincy choice for your LCA vs LSG Deram11 fantasy team.

A Chambers

A Chambers is the highest run-scorer for the Lisbon Super Giants. He has smacked 180 runs in four games at an astounding average of 180 and a strike rate of 176.47. Chambers has also taken two wickets at an average of 9.50.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LCA vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points I Imran 56 runs and 11 wickets 483 points A Chambers 180 runs and 2 wickets 384 points A Singh 39 runs and 6 wickets 264 points A Dar 120 runs 200 points R Chaudhari 17 runs and 5 wickets 192 points

LCA vs LSG match expert tips

Both I Imran and A Chambers have displayed tremendous form and quality and are a safe captaincy pairing for the LCA vs LSG contest.

LCA vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 43, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Patel

Batters: A Chambers (vc), A Dar, P Hardikkumar

All-rounders: A Singh, A Raza, D Patel, H Attri

Bowlers: I Imran (c), R Chaudhari, T Muhammad

LCA vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 43, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Patel

Batters: A Chambers, A Dar (vc), P Hardikkumar, D Patel

All-rounders: A Singh (c), A Raza, D Patel, H Attri

Bowlers: I Imran, R Chaudhari, K Ram

