LCC vs BAP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna, Match 5

Lucca CC (LCC) will take on Baracca Prato (BAP) in the fifth match of the ECS T10 Bologna on Tuesday at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna.

Baracca Prato won one of their last two matches against Royal Cricket Padova by 42 runs, while they lost their other match to Trentino Aquila by 55 runs.

Lucca CC too won their game against Royal Cricket Padova by 52 runs, however, lost their other match to Trentino Aquila by 62 runs.

Lucca CC will be keen to hit the winning straps, but Baracca Prato are a relatively better team. Baracca Prato are expected to win the match.

LCC vs BAP Probable Playing XI

LCC Playing XI

Tharidu Wijesinghe (wk), Thisara Fernando, Madusha Dilmin, Ushan Navoda, Kavishka Himsara, Asitha Liyanage, Piumala Gayantha, Yasintha Dias, Muditha Wijesinghe, Pradeep Kumara, Roshen Adithya

BAP Playing XI

Mehboob Ur Rehman (wk), Arslan Akhtar, Dastageer Ghulam, Ali Hassan, Hanif Majid, Zaka Ullah, Ali Hamza, Naghar Iqbal, Salman Muhammad, Qamar Shabbir, Hamid Shad Ali

Match Details

LCC vs BAP, ECS T10 Brescia, Match 5

Date and Time: July 12, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna is batting-friendly, where the batters should be able to score a lot of runs. Pacers may find early wickets if they bowl in the right areas. There have been multiple 100+ innings at this pitch so you can expect another high-scoring match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game, so both teams will aim to bat first and set a good target after winning the toss.

LCC vs BAP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ur Rehman, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

D Ghulam and Y Dias are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. T Fernando is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Asanka and H Shad Ali are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Lakshitha and S Asim. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in LCC vs BAP Dream11 prediction team

S Asanka (LCC)

Y Dias (LCC)

D Ghulam (BAP)

Lucca CC vs Baracca Prato: Important stats for Dream11 team

D Ghulam - 62 runs

G Lakshitha - 13 runs and two wickets

S Asanka - 16 runs and three wickets

Lucca CC vs Baracca Prato Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bologna)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Ur Rehman, Y Dias, T Fernando, D Ghulam, M Ali, P Kumara, S Asanka, S Asim, S Imran, G Lakshitha, R Khan

Captain: Y Dias Vice Captain: T Fernando

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Ur Rehman, A Akhtar, Y Dias, T Fernando, D Ghulam, M Ali, P Kumara, S Asanka, S Asim, G Lakshitha, R Khan

Captain: Y Dias Vice Captain: S Asanka

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far