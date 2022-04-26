LCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCL T20, Match 26

The Luangmual Cricket Club (LCC) will lock horns with the Chanmarians Cricket Club (CHC) in the 26th match of the Mizoram Cricket League (MCL T20) at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Tuesday.

With just two wins from six, Luangmual Cricket Club are struggling in fifth position. They lost their last match against Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club by eight wickets. The Chanmarians Cricket Club, on the other hand, are placed atop the points table, winning six out of their seven matches. They registered a convincing 10-wicket victory over Kulikawn Cricket Club in their last game.

LCC vs CHC Probable Playing 11 Today

LCC XI

G Lalbiakvela, Lalrinchhana (C), Lalrempuia L, Abhay, B Lalnunfela, Davud S Malsawmtluanga, James Lalrinzuala, H Lalbiakhlua (WK), Lallawmkima Khiangte, Zaithanmawia, Malsawmkima Ralte.

CHC XI

Bobby Zothansanga (C), M Lalhmangaiha, Lalrinsanga, K Lalremruata, M Lalhruaizela, Saidingliana Sailo (WK), Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Lalnunkima Varte, B Lalchhuanawma, Lalhruaitluanga, F Malsawmtluanga.

Match Details

LCC vs CHC, MCL T20, Match 26

Date and Time: 26th April 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Suaka Cricket Ground is a tricky one to bat on. While the batters have struggled to play big shots on this track, the bowlers have got ample help off the surface. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games at the venue being 117 runs.

Today’s LCC vs CHC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Saidingliana Sailo: Sailo has underperformed in the MCL T20 so far, scoring only 69 runs in eight matches. But he is expected to bounce back and contribute well in Tuesday's contest.

Batters

Zaithanmawia: Zaithanmawia has scored 35 runs and scalped a wicket in eight matches. He can prove to be a great utility pick for your team.

Lalrinsanga: Although Lalrinsanga has failed to perform with the bat, he has picked up three wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 4.38.

All-rounders

M Lalhruaizela: Lalhruaizela has smashed 259 runs while picking up four wickets in eight matches. He is someone who can single-handedly win games for his side.

G Lalbiakvela: Lalbiakvela has scalped 12 wickets and scored 156 runs in eight matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Bobby Zothansanga: Zothansanga has taken 13 wickets at an economy rate of 3.15 in eight matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Lalrinchhana: Lalrinchhana has scalped six wickets while scoring 26 runs in eight matches. He will lead the Luangmual Cricket Club's bowling attack on Tuesday.

Top 5 best players to pick in LCC vs CHC Dream11 prediction team

G. Lalbiakvela (LCC) - 661 points

Bobby Zothansanga (CHC) - 540 points

M Lalhruaizela (CHC) - 519 points

Lalrempuia L (LCC) - 471 points

Lalnunkima Varte (CHC) - 380 points

Important Stats for LCC vs CHC Dream11 prediction team

G. Lalbiakvela: 156 runs and 12 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 104.00 and ER - 5.82

Bobby Zothansanga: 13 wickets in 8 matches; ER - 3.15

M Lalhruaizela: 259 runs and 4 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 107.47 and ER - 6.00

Lalrempuia L: 76 runs and 11 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 62.81 and ER - 4.79

Lalnunkima Varte: 10 wickets in 7 matches; ER - 3.66

LCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction Today (MCL T20)

LCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction - Mizoram Cricket League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saidingliana Sailo, Zaithanmawia, K Lalremruata, Lalrinsanga, M Lalhruaizela, Lalrempuia L, G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, Lalnunkima Varte, Lalrinchhana, Bobby Zothansanga.

Captain: G Lalbiakvela. Vice-captain: Bobby Zothansanga.

LCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction - Mizoram Cricket League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saidingliana Sailo, Zaithanmawia, B Lalchhuanawma, Lalrinsanga, M Lalhruaizela, Lalrempuia L, G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, Lalrinchhana, Bobby Zothansanga, Lalhruaitluanga.

Captain: G Lalbiakvela. Vice-captain: M Lalhruaizela.

Edited by Samya Majumdar