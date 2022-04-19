LCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 13

Luangmual Cricket Club (LCC) will lock horns with the Kulikawn Cricket Club (KCC) in the 13th match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Tuesday.

Luangmual Cricket Club are fifth in the points table after winning just one of their four matches. They lost their last game against the Chanmarians Cricket Club by nine wickets. The Kulikawns Cricket Club, on the other hand, are third, winning two of their five fixtures. They registered a convincing 67-run victory over the Bawngkawn South Cricket Club in their last outing.

LCC vs KCC Probable Playing 11 Today

LCC XI

G. Lalbiakvela, Lalrinchhana (C), Lalrempuia, Abhay, B. Lalnunfela, David Malsawmtluanga, B. Lalnunfela, H. Lalbiakhlua (WK), Lallawmkima Khiangte, Zaithanmawia, Malsawmkima Ralte.

KCC XI

C. Lalrinsanga (C), Saroj Kumar, Nasib Rai, Vikash Kumar, Parvez Ahmed, Roger Lalruatfela, Lalhlimpuia Khiangte, Tc Laledenthara, Lalrintluanga, Ajay Rai, Lalhriatpuia Khiangte (WK), Vanlalpekhlua.

Match Details

LCC vs KCC, Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: 19th April 2022, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Suaka Cricket Ground is a tricky one to bat on. While the batters have struggled to play big shots on this track, the bowlers have got ample help off the surface. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games at the venue being 123 runs.

Today’s LCC vs KCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H. Lalbiakhlua: Lalbiakhlua is a skilled wicketkeeper-batter who has scored 51 runs in four Mizoram Cricket League 2022 outings.

Batters

C. Lalrinsanga: Lalrinsanga has scored 108 runs in four matches and could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Abhay: Abhay has underperformed in the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 so far, but is expected to bounce back and contribute well in Tuesday's contest.

All-rounders

G. Lalbiakvela: Lalbiakvela has scalped six wickets and scored 94 runs in four matches. He is someone who can single-handedly win games for his side.

Parvez Ahmed: Ahmed has scored 30 runs while also taking three wickets in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Lalrintluanga: Lalrintluanga has picked up five wickets in four matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Tc Laledenthara: Laledenthara has scalped seven wickets in four matches and will lead the Kulikawn Cricket Club bowling attack on Tuesday.

Top 5 best players to pick in LCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction team

G. Lalbiakvela (LCC) - 380 points

Tc Laledenthara (KCC) - 259 points

B. Lalnunfela (LCC) - 245 points

Lalrintluanga (KCC) - 215 points

Nasib Rai (KCC) - 206 points

Important stats for LCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction team

G. Lalbiakvela: 94 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches

Tc Laledenthara: 7 wickets in 4 matches

B. Lalnunfela: 55 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches

Lalrintluanga: 5 wickets in 4 matches

Nasib Rai: 34 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches

LCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Today (Mizoram Cricket League 2022)

LCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Mizoram Cricket League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H. Lalbiakhlua, Roger Lalruatfela, C. Lalrinsanga, Abhay, Parvez Ahmed, G. Lalbiakvela, B. Lalnunfela, Lalrintluanga, Tc Laledenthara, Nasib Rai, Lalrichhana.

Captain: G. Lalbiakvela. Vice-captain: B. Lalnunfela.

LCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Mizoram Cricket League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H. Lalbiakhlua, Saroj Kumar, C. Lalrinsanga, Abhay, Parvez Ahmed, G. Lalbiakvela, B. Lalnunfela, Lalrintluanga, Ajay Rai, Nasib Rai, Lalrichhana.

Captain: G. Lalbiakvela. Vice-captain: Nasib Rai.

