LCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 28

Luangmual Cricket Club (LCC) will take on Kulikawn Cricket Club (KCC) in the Match 28 of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 on Wednesday, April 27. The Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram will host this contest.

Kulikawn Cricket Club are coming off a 77-run victory over Bawngkawn South Cricket Club in their previous game after losing three in a row. Their wicket-keeper Vikash Kumar scored 82 runs off 55 deliveries to take his team's total to 164 runs, which ultimately proved to be enough.

Luangmual Cricket Club, on the other hand, have endured a bad tournament, having lost their last two games. They are currently ranked fifth in the points table, while Kulikawn Cricket Club are ranked fourth.

LCC vs KCC Probable Playing XIs

LCC

H Lalbiakhlua (wk), Abhay Joshi, G Lalbiakvela, BLalnunfela, Lalroluahpuia Ngente, Zaithanmawia, Lalrempuia, David Malsawmtluanga, Lalrinchhana (c), Lallawmkima Khiangte.

KCC

C Lalrinsanga (c), Vikash Kumar (wk), Parvez Ahmed, Nasib Rai, Roger Lalruatfela, Vanlalpekhlua, TC Laledenthara, Lalrintluanga, Santosh Murmu, Lalhlimpuia Khiangte, Saroj Kumar.

Match Details

Match: LCC vs KCC, Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 28.

Date and Time: April 27, 2022; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Suaka Cricket Ground is expected to be a balanced one. However, pacers could have an edge, as the pitch offers movement and has some bounce. Any score above 160 will be a par total.

Today's LCC vs KCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H. Lalbiakhlua - Lalbiakhlua is a hard-hitting batter who can score runs quickly. He has scored 103 runs at an average of 11.44 in nine games and could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

C. Lalrinsanga - He has contributed with both the bat and the ball and is the competition's most consistent performer. Lalrinsanga could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team. He has scored 162 runs at an average of 23.14 and has picked up five wickets in eight games.

All-rounders

B. Lalnunfela - Lalnunfela can provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball. He has scored 120 runs at an average of 17.14 and has also picked up eight wickets in nine games.

Bowlers

TC Laledenthara - Laledenthara is a genuine wicket-taker for his team. He has picked up 10 wickets in eight games in the competition so far, and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in LCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction team

Lalrinchhana (Luangmual Cricket Club): 357 points.

Nasib Rai (Kulikawn Cricket Club): 381 points.

Lalrempuia L (Luangmual Cricket Club): 478 points.

Key stats for LCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction team

G Lalbiakvela - 160 runs and 13 wickets in nine games; bowling average: 13.53.

Vikash Kumar – 137 runs and three wickets in eight games; batting average: 17.12.

Lalrempuia - 11 wickets in nine games; bowling average: 14.81.

Lalnunkima Varte - Eight wickets in five games; bowling average: 6.75.

Ajay Rai – Seven wickets in five games; bowling average: 10.71.

Lalmangaiha - 180 runs in six games; batting average: 36.00.

LCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction

Luangmual CC vs Kulikawn CC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Lalbiakhlua, C Lalrinsanga, Abhay Joshi, Zaithanmawia, Lalrempuia, G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, Lalrintluanga, TC Laledenthara, Nasib Rai, Lalrinchhana.

Captain: G Lalbiakvela | Vice-captain: Lalrempuia.

Luangmual CC vs Kulikawn CC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vikash Kumar, C Lalrinsanga, Roger Lalruatfela, Zaithanmawia, Lalrempuia, G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, Lalrintluanga, TC Laledenthara, Nasib Rai, Lalrinchhana.

Captain: G Lalbiakvela | Vice-captain: B Lalnunfela.

