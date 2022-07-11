LCC vs RCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna, Match 2

Lucca CC (LCC) will take on Royal Cricket Padova (RCP) in the second match of the ECS T10 Bologna on Monday at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna.

Lucca CC will be playing their first match of the new ECS T10 tournament, while Royal Cricket Padova will be playing their second match. Lucca CC are one of the weakest teams in this year's ECS T10 Bologna tournament.

Royal Cricket Padova are a popular team with a lot of fans, thanks to their experienced players. They are among the top contenders for the championship.

Lucca CC will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Royal Cricket Padova are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Royal Cricket Padova.

LCC vs RCP Probable Playing XI

LCC Playing XI

Tharidu Wijesinghe, Thisara Fernando, Madusha Dilmin, Ushan Navoda, Kavishka Himsara, Asitha Liyanage, Piumala Gayantha, Yasintha Dias, Muditha Wijesinghe, Pradeep Kumara, Roshen Adithya

RCP Playing XI

Manoj Rodrigo (wk), Ganidu Kosgampala, Dulaj Vimukthi, Chamara Weerasinghe, Dilshan Fernando, Manjula Prasath, Senura Aravinda, Clarance Nishshanka, Angelo Andradege, Virantha Veerasingha, Sena Dharmasena

Match Details

LCC vs RCP, ECS T10 Brescia, Match 2

Date and Time: July 11, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna is batting-friendly, where the batters should be able to score a lot of runs. Pacers may find early wickets if they bowl at the right areas. There have been multiple 100+ innings at this pitch so you can expect another high-scoring match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game, so both teams will aim to bat first and set a good target after winning the toss.

LCC vs RCP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rodrigo, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

D Fernando and T Fernando are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Dilmin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

C Nishshanka and A Liyanage are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Andradege is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Lakshitha and P Kumara. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. J Fernando is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in LCC vs RCP Dream11 prediction team

C Nishshanka (RCP)

A Liyanage (LCC)

D Fernando (RCP)

Lucca CC vs Royal Cricket Padova Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bologna)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Rodrigo, T Fernando, D Fernando, M Dilmin, C Weerasinghe, C Nishshanka, A Liyanage, A Andradege, G Lakshitha, P Kumara, J Fernando

Captain: A Andradege Vice Captain: A Liyanage

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Rodrigo, T Fernando, D Fernando, M Dilmin, C Weerasinghe, C Nishshanka, A Liyanage, A Andradege, G Lakshitha, A Ghulam, J Fernando

Captain: A Andradege Vice Captain: M Dilmin

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far