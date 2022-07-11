LCC vs TRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna, Match 4

Lucca CC (LCC) will take on Trentino Aquila (TRA) in the fourth match of the ECS T10 Bologna on Monday at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna.

Both teams played exceptionally well in the previous season of ECS Bologna, and are expected to perform similarly in the 2022 season. Lucca CC have a lot of experienced players, while Trentino Aquila have a team full of in-form players.

Lucca CC will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Trentino Aquila are a relatively better team. Trentino Aquila are expected to win the match.

LCC vs TRA Probable Playing XI

LCC Playing XI

Tharidu Wijesinghe (wk), Thisara Fernando, Madusha Dilmin, Ushan Navoda, Kavishka Himsara, Asitha Liyanage, Piumala Gayantha, Yasintha Dias, Muditha Wijesinghe, Pradeep Kumara, Roshen Adithya

TRA Playing XI

Ali Saqib Arshad (c), Asad Tanveer, Atif Saleem Raza, Awais Asghar, Awais Ashiq (wk), Gurpreet Singh-III, Hamza Sagheer, Hussain Tahir, Hassan Tahir, Jack Berrisford, Jawad Ahmed

Match Details

LCC vs TRA, ECS T10 Brescia, Match 4

Date and Time: July 11 2022, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna is batting-friendly, where the batters should be able to score a lot of runs. Pacers may find early wickets if they bowl in the right areas. There have been multiple 100+ innings at this pitch so you can expect another high scoring match.

The pitch is not expected to change considerably throughout the game, so both teams will aim to bat first and set a good target after winning the toss.

LCC vs TRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Ashiq, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

M Dilmin and M Waseem are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Q Razzaq is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Liyanage and H Shad Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and have also been completing their quota of overs. H Tahir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Kashif and P Kumara. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs too. R Adithya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in LCC vs TRA Dream11 prediction team

A Liyanage (LCC)

Q Razzaq (TRA)

A Saleem (TRA)

Lucca CC vs Trentino Aquila Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bologna)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Ashiq, M Dilmin, Q Razzaq, M Waseem, A Saleem, H Tahir, A Liyanage, R Gayantha, P Kumara, M Kashif, R Adithya

Captain: Q Razzaq Vice Captain: A Liyanage

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Ashiq, T Wijesinghe, M Dilmin, Q Razzaq, M Waseem, A Saleem, H Tahir, A Liyanage, R Gayantha, M Kashif, R Adithya

Captain: Q Razzaq Vice Captain: A Saleem

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far