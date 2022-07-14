LCC vs VEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna, Match 15

Lucca CC (LCC) will take on Venezia (VEN) in the 15th Match of the ECS T10 Bologna on Thursday at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna.

Lucca CC have won two of their previous three games, continuing their strong start to the season. Their most recent game was a 26-run victory over Baracca Prato. Venezia is a new squad, which will play their inaugural game today.

Although Lucca CC is a somewhat better squad and is predicted to win today's match, Venezia will give it everything they've got to win and get off to a good start in the tournament.

LCC vs VEN Probable Playing XI

LCC Playing XI

Tharidu Wijesinghe (wk), Thisara Fernando, Madusha Dilmin, Ushan Navoda, Kavishka Himsara, Asitha Liyanage, Piumala Gayantha, Yasintha Dias, Muditha Wijesinghe, Pradeep Kumara, Roshen Adithya

VEN Playing XI

Sharif Ahmmed (wk), Alamin Miah, Nazmul Haque-I, Hosan Ahmmed, Mahmudul Islam, Rajib Miah, Md Ezajul Hosen, Muhammad Asif-III, Shagor Choquder, Simone Bolgan, Biplob Miah

Match Details

LCC vs VEN, ECS T10 Brescia, Match 15

Date and Time: July 14, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna is batting-friendly and batters should be able to score a lot of runs. Pacers may find early wickets if they bowl in the right areas.

There have been multiple 100+ innings at this pitch so you can expect another high scoring match. The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game, so both teams will aim to bat first and set a good target after winning the toss.

LCC vs VEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Wijsinghe, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

A Miah and M Wijesinghe are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. T Fernando is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Asanka and Y Dias are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Miah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Lakshitha and P Kumara. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Asif is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in Lucca CC vs Venezia Dream11 prediction team

S Asanka (LCC)

Y Dias (LCC)

T Fernando (LCC)

Lucca CC vs Venezia: Important stats for Dream11 team

Y Dias - 67 runs and three wickets

G Lakshitha - 13 runs and five wickets

S Asanka - 25 runs and four wickets

Lucca CC vs Venezia Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bologna)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: T Wijesinghe, T Fernando, A Miah, M Wijesinghe, R Miah, M Islam, S Asanka, Y Dias, G Lakshitha, M Asif, P Kumara

Captain: T Fernando Vice Captain: Y Dias

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: T Wijesinghe, T Fernando, A Miah, N Haque, M Islam, S Asanka, Y Dias, S Choquder, G Lakshitha, M Asif, P Kumara

Captain: Y Dias Vice Captain: T Fernando.

