LCO vs FCD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - Oct 1st, 2020

Match 16 of ECS T10 Frankfurt will see Lemar CC Oberursel taking on FCA 04 Darmstadt at Frankfurt Oval. Darmstadt come into this game on the back of a victory whereas Lemar CC have lost both their matches so far.

Lemar is the only team to have failed to score above 100 at least once in the tournament so far. In their first game, Lemar were restricted to 46 while chasing a modest total of 80, whereas, in the second game, they fell well short of a daunting 180. The team will have to pick themselves up against Darmstadt if they are to stand a chance of winning the game.

FCA 04 Darmstadt chased down 121 with nine balls to spare against FC Germania Beiber in the first game. They are clear favourites heading into what is expected to be a one-sided fixture.

Squads to choose from

FCA04 Darmstadt

Muneeb Ahmed, Muhammad Mudassar, Shakoor Rahimzei, Yasir Hayat, Kashif Tarar, Tanzeem Ali, Anas Saeed, Ansar Hayat, Akhlaq Ahmed, Bisharat Ahmed, Hasnain Kabeer, Umar Faroz, Muhammad Tayyab, Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Badar Munir, Tahir Ahmed, Ghulam Saif and Toquir Ahmad.

Lemar CC Oberursel

A Abedi, A Lemar, A N Zadran, A Gul, Anwar Khan, Arman Noor, Azad Zadran, B Kakar, E Ullah, H Lemar, H Sher, I Zadran, I Lemar, I H Shir, J Shir, J Shenshah, KM Shinwari, K Khan, L Lemar, N Lemar, N Ahmed, R Karezei and R Mohammad.

Predicted Playing XI

FCA04 Darmstadt

H Kabeer, M Mudassar, Z Baloch, Y Hayat, A Ahmad, M Ahmad, DH Hayat, M Malik, A Saeed, Toquir Ahmad and M Ahmed.

Lemar CC Oberursel

R Mohamad, SR Nayakanti, S Lemar, A Noor, M Mansoor, S Sher, H Sher, M Lemar, B Kakar, M Siravuri and S Miran.

Match Details

Match: Lemar CC Oberursel vs FCA 04 Darmstadt

Date: 1st October at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Frankfurt Oval has assisted batsmen more often than not, with scores of over 100 in ten overs being commonplace in the tournament so far. Lemar, however, have been unable to cross the 100-run barrier in both matches that they have played so far. Despite a batting-friendly track, we could see the team struggle to make it to that 100-run mark yet again.

ECS T10 League Frankfurt Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LCO vs FCD Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rahmatullah, B Munir, S Yasin, M Tayyab, M Ahmad, M Mudassar, A Ahmed, G Saif, T Ahmed, A Shams and S Miran.

Captain: T Ahmed Vice-captain: A Shams

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Gul, M Ezharullah, S Yasin, M Tayyab, M Ahmad, M Mudassar, A Ahmed, G Saif, T Ahmed, A Shams and S Sadakat.

Captain: M Mudassar Vice-captain: A Ahmed