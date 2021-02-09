LEE v BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's West Indies ODD Match – February 10th, 2021

Match 3 of the Super50 Cup will see the Leeward Islands taking on Barbados at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The Leeward Islands lost the season opener to the Windward Islands. The latter side batted first and posted a total of 284 runs on the board. In response, Nitish Kumar notched up a century for the Leeward Islands, but they fell short by 31 runs.

Barbados, on the other hand, managed to get only 91 runs on the board from 29.3 overs while chasing a target of 236 in a rain-curtailed game. They ultimately lost to Guyana by 56 runs when the D/L method came into play.

Squads to choose from

Leeward Islands

Devon Thomas (captain), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Keacy Carty, Nino Henry, Amir Jangoo (WK), Nitish Kumar, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Terance Ward, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Barbados

Jason Holder (Captain), Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drake, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Akeem Jordan, Nicholas Kirton, Zachary McCaskie, Ashley Nurse, and Tevyn Walcott.

Predicted Playing XI

Leeward Islands

Devon Thomas (captain), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Amir Jangoo (WK), Nitish Kumar, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Hayden Walsh Jr, and Tarrence Warde.

Barbados

Jason Holder (Captain), Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Chemar Holder, Nicholas Kirton, Ashley Nurse, Tevyn Walcott, Akeem Jordan.

Match Details

Match: the Leeward Islands vs Barbados, Match 3

Date & Time: February 10, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

The last couple of games at this venue have seen a fair contest between the bat and the ball. The pitch is expected to slow down as the game progresses, making batting first the most sensible option.

Anything around 230-250 will be considered a par total in Antigua.

LEE v BAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LEE vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tevyn Walcott, Nitish Kumar, Ross Powell, Jonathan Carter, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Ashley Nurse, Hayden Walsh, Quinton Boatswain, Chemar Holder.

Captain: Jason Holder Vice-Captain: Nitish Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Jangoo, Nitish Kumar, Ross Powell, Kieran Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Motcin Hodge, Ashley Nurse, Hayden Walsh, Quinton Boatswain, Sheeno Berridge

Captain: Ashley Nurse Vice-Captain: Hayden Walsh