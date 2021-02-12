LEE v GUY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's West Indies ODD Match – February 12th, 2021

The Leeward Islands will lock horns with Guyana in Match 5 of the Super50 Cup at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The Leeward Islands lost their season opener to the Windward Islands. The club bounced back from the defeat and went on to win their second fixture against Barbados by four wickets.

Guyana, on the other hand, started their campaign with a bang as they emerged victorious against Barbados in a rain-curtailed game. Both teams look to be in fine form and will look to script another victory.

Squads to choose from

Leeward Islands

Devon Thomas (c), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Keacy Carty, Nino Henry, Amir Jangoo (wk), Nitish Kumar, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Terance Ward, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Guyana

Leon Johnson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Asad Fudadin, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith.

Predicted Playing XIs

Leeward Islands

Devon Thomas (c), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Amir Jangoo (wk), Nitish Kumar, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Hayden Walsh Jr, and Tarrence Warde.

Guyana

Leon Johnson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Asad Fudadin, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Akshaya Persaud, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.

Match details

Match: Leeward Islands vs Guyana, Match 5

Date & Time: February 12, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch report

Although a fair contest is expected between the bat and ball, the batters are expected to have the last laugh. The side batting second have chased totals above 300. So, teams will try and score around 320-330 runs to be confident about defending the total.

LEE v GUY Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LEE v GUY Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Nitish Kumar, Shimron Hetmyer, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ross Powell, Kecay Carty, Hayden Walsh, Quinton Boatswain, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.

Captain: Shimron Hetmyer Vice-captain: Quinton Boatswain

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Jangoo, Anthony Bramble, Nitish Kumar, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Kecay Carty, Hayden Walsh, Quinton Boatswain, Romario Shepherd, Ashmead Nedd.

Captain: Kecay Carty Vice-captain: Nitish Kumar