LEE v JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's West Indies ODD Match – February 19th, 2021

Match 12 of the Super50 Cup will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday between Leeward Islands and Jamaica.

Jamaica have struggled in the batting department so far. Apart from the 97-run knock by Brandon King, the Jamaican top order has collectively contributed only 110 runs in three matches. They will battle it out for pride against Leeward Islands when the two sides square off.

Leeward Islands have managed just one win so far. They will look to win the final contest of the group stage before the semi-finals. Leeward Islands are dependent on the likes of Kieran Powell, Nitish Kumar, and Keacy Carty, who are currently in red hot form.

Squads to choose from

Leeward Islands: Devon Thomas ©, Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheeno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Keacy Carty, Amir Jangoo, Nitish Kumar, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Nino Henry, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Hayden Walsh, and Terrence Warde.

Jamaica: Rovman Powell ©, Derval Green, Fabian Allen, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Javelle Glen, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Romaine Morrison, Paul Palmer, Jeavor Royal Odean Smith, Aldane Thomas, Oshane Thomas.

Predicted Playing XI

Leeward Islands: Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Nitish Kumar, Keacy Carty, Devon Thomas (c)†, Hayden Walsh, Terrence Warde, Colin Archibald, Ashmead Nedd, Quinton Boatswain, Sheeno Berridge.

Jamaica: Aldane Thomas†, Brandon King, Paul Palmer, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell (c), Javelle Glen, Fabian Allen, Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith.

Match Details

Match: Leeward Islands vs Jamaica

Date: February 19, 2021 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The wicket favors fast bowlers more than spinners. Only two matches have been played so far at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and sides chasing, have won both.

The captain winning the toss should opt to bowl first. However, if Jamaica win the toss, they should bat first as they have struggled while chasing.

LEE vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LEE v JAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aldane Thomas†, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell, Nitish Kumar, Kieran Powell, Fabian Allen, Keacy Carty, Quinton Boatswain, Sheeno Berridge, Hayden Walsh.

Captain: Nitish Kumar Vice Captain: Andre McCarthy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Thomas, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Ross Powell, Nitish Kumar, Fabian Allen, Derval Green, Keacy Carty, Quinton Boatswain, Hayden Walsh, and Ashmeed Need.

Captain: Andre McCarthy Vice Captain: Keacy Carty