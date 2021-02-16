LEE v TRI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's West Indies ODD Match – February 17th, 2021

Match 10 of the Super50 Cup will see the Leeward Hurricanes lock horns with T&T Red Force at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The Leeward Hurricanes have one win from three matches and find themselves in fourth spot in the points table.

T&T Red Force, on the other hand, have three wins from as many games. They are placed second in the points table. The only difference between T&T and Guyana (table-toppers) is their respective Net Run Rate (NRR).

The Kieron Pollard-led T&T will look to win their fourth fixture and move into the first position in the points table. They go into this fixture as clear favorites, having won all the games they've played thus far.

Squads to choose from

Leeward Islands

Devon Thomas (captain), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Keacy Carty, Nino Henry, Amir Jangoo(WK), Nitish Kumar, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Terance Ward, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Trinidad & Tobago

Keiron Pollard ©, Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Lendl Simmons.

Predicted Playing XI

Leeward Islands

Devon Thomas (captain), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Amir Jangoo(WK), Nitish Kumar, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Hayden Walsh Jr, and Tarrence Warde.

Trinidad & Tobago

Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Keiron Pollard ©, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein.

Match Details

Match: Leeward Hurricanes vs T&T Red Force, Match 10

Date & Time: February 17, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch has played in favor of bowlers in recent times. The side batting first will get some assistance from the pitch, whereas the side chasing will hardly get any benefit.

Captains should bat first upon winning the toss as a sunny day is on the cards.

LEE v TRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Kieran Powell, Nitish Kumar, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Kieron Pollard, Hayden Walsh, Sheno Berridge, Akeal Hossain, Ravi Rampaul.

Captain: Kieron Pollard Vice-Captain: Jason Mohammed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Kieran Powell, Nitish Kumar, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Kieron Pollard, Hayden Walsh, Sheno Berridge, Akeal Hossain, Ravi Rampaul.

Captain: Evin Lewis Vice-Captain: Hayden Walsh