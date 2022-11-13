LEE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022-23, Match 23

The Leeward Islands (LEE) will take on Barbados (BAR) in the 23rd match of the Super50 Cup 2022-23 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua on Sunday, November 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LEE vs BAR Dream11 prediction.

Leeward Islands are at the top of the Zone B points table with three wins, one loss, and a no-result so far. Barbados, on the other hand, have had an inconsistent run in the tournament. They have two wins and as many losses apart from one no-result and are currently third in the standings.

LEE vs BAR Match Details, Super50 Cup 2022-23

The 23rd match of the Super50 Cup 2022-23 between the Leeward Islands and Barbados will be played on November 13 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LEE vs BAR, Match 23, Super50 Cup 2022-23

Date & Time: November 13th 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

LEE vs BAR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is usually a decent one to bat on. Teams batting first have had an advantage as spin has played a significant role at the venue.

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

LEE vs BAR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Leeward Islands: L, W, NR, W, W

Barbados: W, L, NR, L, W

LEE vs BAR Probable Playing 11 today

Leeward Islands team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Leeward Islands Probable Playing XI: Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Keacy Carty, Terrence Warde, Jahmar Hamilton (c & wk), Kofi James, Karima Gore, Hayden Walsh, Jeremiah Louis, Colin Archibald, Daniel Doram.

Barbados team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Barbados Probable Playing XI: Kyle Hope, Zachary McCaskie, Shai Hope (c & wk), Jonathan Carter, Nicholas Kirton, Shamar Springer, Shane Dowrich, Akeem Jordan, Javed Leacock, Jomel Warrican, Camarie Boyce.

Today’s LEE vs BAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jahmar Hamilton (5 matches, 163 runs)

Jahmar Hamilton has been batting well in the Super50 Cup 2022-23. The Leeward Islands wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated 163 runs at an average of 40.75. He has also taken five catches and affected one stumping.

Top Batter Pick

Zachary McCaskie (4 innings, 149 runs)

Zachary McCaskie has scored 149 runs, including two fifties, in four outings.

Top All-rounder Pick

Colin Archibald (5 matches, 16 runs, 4 wickets)

Colin Archibald can chip in nicely with both bat and ball. He has scored 16 runs in three innings in addition to taking four wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Jomel Warrican (5 matches, 5 wickets)

Jomel Warrican has picked up five scalps in as many games at an economy rate of 3.71 in the Super50 Cup 2022-23.

LEE vs BAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Kofi James (5 matches, 49 runs, 11 wickets)

Kofi James is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 wickets at an economy of 4.14. He also has 49 runs to his name.

Shai Hope (4 innings, 199 runs)

Shai Hope has been a consistent performer in the 50-over format and has been in good form in the Super50 Cup 2022-23 as well. He has amassed 199 runs, including two fifties, in four innings.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LEE vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kofi James 49 runs & 11 wickets in 5 matches Shai Hope 199 runs in 4 innings Zachary McCaskie 149 runs in 4 innings Jomel Warrican 5 wickets in 5 matches Hayden Walsh 100 runs & 2 wickets in 5 matches

LEE vs BAR match expert tips

With the pitch likely to assist turn, the spinners will be the key picks. The likes of Jomel Warrican, Hayden Walsh, Camarie Boyce, and Kofi James will be the ones to watch out for in the LEE vs BAR contest.

LEE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LEE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jahmar Hamilton, Shai Hope (vc)

Batters: Jonathan Carter, Keacy Carty, Zachary McCaskie, Terrence Warde

All-rounders: Colin Archibald

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Hayden Walsh, Camarie Boyce, Kofi James (c)

LEE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LEE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jahmar Hamilton, Shai Hope

Batters: Keacy Carty (vc), Zachary McCaskie (c), Terrence Warde

All-rounders: Akeem Jordan, Colin Archibald

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Shamar Springer, Hayden Walsh, Kofi James

