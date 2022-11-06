LEE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022-23 Match 12

Leeward Islands will take on Barbados Pride in the 12th game of the Super50 Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LEE vs BAR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and pitch report.

Leeward Islands have made a great start to their campaign. They hunted down 191 with three wickets in hand against West Indies Academy before beating Jamaica by 68 runs while defending 270. Meanwhile, Barbados Pride chased down 214 with 35 balls to spare against Barbados Pride but lost Jamaica by 64 runs while chasing 278.

LEE vs BAR, Match Details

The 12th game of the Super50 Cup 2022-23 between Leeward Islands and Barbados Pride will be played on November 6 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua at 11:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LEE vs BAR

Date & Time: November 6, 2022; 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Pitch Report

The track at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua is usually a decent one to bat on. Teams batting first have had the advantage. West Indies Academy almost defended 190, but scores of 270 and 277 have been defended easily. Thus, a score of around 270-275 might be par. Spin could play a significant role.

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 1

Average 1st innings score: 245

LEE vs BAR Form Guide (Last 2 Matches)

Leeward Islands: W-W

Barbados Pride: L-W

LEE vs BAR Probable Playing XIs

Leeward Islands Team News

No major injury concern

Leeward Islands Probable Playing XI

Devon Thomas, Ross Powell, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Jahmar Hamilton (c & wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Terrence Warde, Hayden Walsh, Kofi James, Colin Archibald, Jeremiah Louis

Barbados Pride Team News

No major injury concern

Barbados Pride Probable Playing XI

Kraigg Brathwaite, Zachary McCaskie, Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Nicholas Kirton, Roshon Primus, Akeem Jordan, Jomel Warrican, Javed Leacock, Ramon Simmonds

Today’s LEE vs BAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shai Hope (2 matches, 100 runs)

Hope is a quality player at the top of the order and piles on the runs in the 50-over format consistently. He has aggregated 100 runs in two games at a strike rate of 81.96 in the competition.

Top Batter Pick

Keacy Carty (2 matches, 105 runs)

Carty smashed a match-winning 103* (ten fours and two sixes), which helped Leeward Islands get over the line against West Indies Academy. He will once again look for a big score and might be a key player here.

Top All-rounder Pick

Roshon Primus (2 matches, 15 runs, 3 wickets)

Primus has been expensive with the ball but has been among the wickets. He has taken three wickets and can be handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Kofi James (2 matches, 6 wickets)

James is in excellent form with the ball. The 24-year-old off-spinner has taken six wickets in two games at an economy rate of 3.35 in the competition.

LEE vs BAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Roston Chase (2 matches, 143 runs, 6 wickets)

Chase has had a massive all-round impact in the tournament. The off-spinning all-rounder has amassed 143 runs in two innings, and both were 50+ knocks. He has also picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 3.20.

Rahkeem Cornwall (2 matches, 82 runs, 5 wickets)

Cornwall has been superb with both bat and ball. He has scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 105.12 and has taken five scalps at an economy rate of 4.00.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LEE vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rahkeem Cornwall 82 runs & 5 wickets in 2 matches Roston Chase 143 runs & 6 wickets in 2 matches Shai Hope 100 runs in 2 matches Kofi James 6 wickets in 2 matches Ramon Simmonds 5 wickets in 2 matches

LEE vs BAR match expert tips

With spin likely to play a significant role, the spin-bowling all-rounders and spinners might be crucial. Thus, the likes of Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh, Ramon Simmonds and Kofi James might be the ones to watch out for.

LEE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Leeward Islands vs Barbados Pride - Super50 Cup 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Devon Thomas, Shai Hope

Batters: Keacy Carty, Zachary McCaskie, Terrence Warde

All-rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Roshon Primus

Bowlers: Hayden Walsh, Ramon Simmonds, Kofi James

LEE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Leeward Islands vs Barbados Pride - Super50 Cup 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Jahmar Hamilton, Shai Hope

Batters: Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Terrence Warde

All-rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Karima Gore, Ramon Simmonds, Kofi James

