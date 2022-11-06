LEE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022-23 Match 12

Leeward Islands will take on Barbados Pride in the 12th game of the Super50 Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LEE vs BAR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and pitch report.
Leeward Islands have made a great start to their campaign. They hunted down 191 with three wickets in hand against West Indies Academy before beating Jamaica by 68 runs while defending 270. Meanwhile, Barbados Pride chased down 214 with 35 balls to spare against Barbados Pride but lost Jamaica by 64 runs while chasing 278.
LEE vs BAR, Match Details
The 12th game of the Super50 Cup 2022-23 between Leeward Islands and Barbados Pride will be played on November 6 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua at 11:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: LEE vs BAR
Date & Time: November 6, 2022; 11:30 pm IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Pitch Report
The track at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua is usually a decent one to bat on. Teams batting first have had the advantage. West Indies Academy almost defended 190, but scores of 270 and 277 have been defended easily. Thus, a score of around 270-275 might be par. Spin could play a significant role.
Matches won by team batting first: 2
Matches won by team bowling first: 1
Average 1st innings score: 245
LEE vs BAR Form Guide (Last 2 Matches)
Leeward Islands: W-W
Barbados Pride: L-W
LEE vs BAR Probable Playing XIs
Leeward Islands Team News
No major injury concern
Leeward Islands Probable Playing XI
Devon Thomas, Ross Powell, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Jahmar Hamilton (c & wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Terrence Warde, Hayden Walsh, Kofi James, Colin Archibald, Jeremiah Louis
Barbados Pride Team News
No major injury concern
Barbados Pride Probable Playing XI
Kraigg Brathwaite, Zachary McCaskie, Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Nicholas Kirton, Roshon Primus, Akeem Jordan, Jomel Warrican, Javed Leacock, Ramon Simmonds
Today’s LEE vs BAR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Shai Hope (2 matches, 100 runs)
Hope is a quality player at the top of the order and piles on the runs in the 50-over format consistently. He has aggregated 100 runs in two games at a strike rate of 81.96 in the competition.
Top Batter Pick
Keacy Carty (2 matches, 105 runs)
Carty smashed a match-winning 103* (ten fours and two sixes), which helped Leeward Islands get over the line against West Indies Academy. He will once again look for a big score and might be a key player here.
Top All-rounder Pick
Roshon Primus (2 matches, 15 runs, 3 wickets)
Primus has been expensive with the ball but has been among the wickets. He has taken three wickets and can be handy with the bat.
Top Bowler Pick
Kofi James (2 matches, 6 wickets)
James is in excellent form with the ball. The 24-year-old off-spinner has taken six wickets in two games at an economy rate of 3.35 in the competition.
LEE vs BAR match captain and vice-captain choices
Roston Chase (2 matches, 143 runs, 6 wickets)
Chase has had a massive all-round impact in the tournament. The off-spinning all-rounder has amassed 143 runs in two innings, and both were 50+ knocks. He has also picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 3.20.
Rahkeem Cornwall (2 matches, 82 runs, 5 wickets)
Cornwall has been superb with both bat and ball. He has scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 105.12 and has taken five scalps at an economy rate of 4.00.
5 Must-picks with player stats for LEE vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
LEE vs BAR match expert tips
With spin likely to play a significant role, the spin-bowling all-rounders and spinners might be crucial. Thus, the likes of Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh, Ramon Simmonds and Kofi James might be the ones to watch out for.
LEE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Devon Thomas, Shai Hope
Batters: Keacy Carty, Zachary McCaskie, Terrence Warde
All-rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Roshon Primus
Bowlers: Hayden Walsh, Ramon Simmonds, Kofi James
LEE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Jahmar Hamilton, Shai Hope
Batters: Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Terrence Warde
All-rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase
Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Karima Gore, Ramon Simmonds, Kofi James
Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads