LEE vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022, Match 19

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes will lock horns with the Jamaica Scorpions (LEE vs JAM) in Match 19 of the Super50 Cup 2022 on Friday, November 11. The Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, let's take a look at LEE vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports, best player picks and more.

The Jamaica Scorpions have won two of their last four matches by big margins and will be keen to set up a winning streak in the tournament. The Leeward Islands Hurricanes, on the other hand, have won all of their last three games.

The Scorpions will give it their all to win the match, but the Hurricanes are a relatively better team and are expected to win this encounter.

LEE vs JAM Match Details

The 19th match of the Super50 Cup 2022 will be played on November 11 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LEE vs JAM, Match 19, Super50 Cup 2022.

Date and Time: November 11, 2022, 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Pitch Report

The Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua has a balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role with the new ball and at the death.

LEE vs JAM Form Guide

LEE - Won all of their last three matches.

JAM - Won two of their last four matches.

LEE vs JAM Probable Playing XI

LEE Playing XI

No major injury updates for the Hurricanes.

Devon Thomas (wk), Jahmar Hamilton (c), Kieran Powell, Keacy Carty, Terrence Warde, Rahkeem Cornwall, Colin Archibald, Hayden Walsh, Karima Gore, Sheeno Berridge, Kofi James.

JAM Playing XI

No major injury updates for the Scorpions.

Chadwick Walton (wk), Brandon King, Rovman Powell (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Jamie Merchant, Andre McCarthy, Nkrumah Bonner, Odean Smith, Jeavor Royal, Dennis Bulli, Nicholson Gordon.

LEE vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Hamilton

J Hamilton is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. D Thomas is another good pick for your Dream11 team for this game.

Batters

R Powell

R Powell and K Carty are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team for this game. B King has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches and is another option for you to consider.

All-rounders

O Smith

O Smith and R Cornwall are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team for this game. The duo are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs.

N Bonner is another good pick for you to consider selecting in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

K James

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team from this match are J Royal and K James. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs, thus increasing their chances of picking up wickets.

D Bulli is another good pick for you to weigh up for your fantasy outfit.

LEE vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

O Smith

O Smith will bat in the middle order and is expected to complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams.

Smith smashed 44 runs and took two wickets in his last match against the Barbados Royals.

K James

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make K James the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the middle order and is also likely to complete his quota of overs for his team.

5 Must-Picks for LEE vs JAM, Match 19

K James

O Smith

R Cornwall

B King

J Royal

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Leewards Islands Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keepers: D Thomas, J Hamilton.

Batters: B King, R Powell, K Carty.

All-rounders: R Cornwall, O Smith.

Bowlers: J Royal, K James, D Bulli, H Walsh.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Leewards Islands Hurricans vs Jamaica Scorpions Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Hamilton.

Batters: B King, R Powell, K Carty, T Warde.

All-rounders: R Cornwall, O Smith.

Bowlers: J Royal, K James, D Bulli, H Walsh.

