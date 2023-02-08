LEE vs TRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Test Championship 2023

The third match of the West Indies Test Championship 2023 will see Leeward Islands (LEE) squaring off against T & T Red Force (TRI) at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Wednesday, February 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LEE vs TRI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Leewards Islands will play their first match in the tournament. They will hope to make a winning start to the competition.

Meanwhile, T & T Red Force have already played one match against Windward Volcanoes in the tournament. They managed to draw the match and will be looking to perform better in this encounter.

LEE vs TRI Match Details

The third match of the West Indies Test Championship 2023 will be played on February 8 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LEE vs TRI, Match 3, West Indies Test Championship 2023

Date and Time: February 8, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

LEE vs TRI Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sri Vivian Richards Stadium is expected to be a competitive one. The team batting first might enjoy the best of the batting conditions. The bowlers will be more impactful as the game progresses. The captain winning the toss might look to bat first on the wicket.

LEE vs TRI Probable Playing XI

LEE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Leeward Islands Probable Playing XI

Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Kieran Powell, Keacy Cartey, Ross Powell, Montcin Hodge, Rakheem Cornwall, Jeremiah Louis, Terrence Warde, Colin Archibald, Hayden Walsh, and Damion Williams.

TRI Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

T & T Red Force Probable Playing XI

Jeremy Solozano, Khary Pierre, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Yannic Cariah, Tion Webster, Amir Jangoo (wk), Terrance Hinds, Bryan Charles, Uthman Muhammad, and Vikash Mohan.

LEE vs TRI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amir Jangoo

Amir Jangoo has been good with the bat in the tournament so far. He is also very effective behind the stumps and hence can pick up some vital points in fantasy contests. He is easily the best wicketkeeper choice for the match.

Batter

Kieran Powell

Kieran Powell will be opening the innings for the Leeward Islands. He has the ability to bat for long hours and play impactful knocks in the multi-day format of the game. Powell will be a very important pick for the match.

All-rounder

Tion Webster

Tion Webster can be a very effective batter in the middle-order and also contribute with the ball in hand. Webster will be a crucial pick for the match.

Bowler

Colin Archibald

Colin Archibald is a major attacking option in bowling for the Leeward Islands. He has the ability to pick up early wickets and hence can be a very important pick in this match.

LEE vs TRI Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Rakheem Cornwall

Rakheem Cornwall has the ability to change the complexion of any match with his powerful and aggressive batting. Cornwall can also be very effective with the ball in hand and hence is a great choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Tion Webster

Tion Webster's all-round ability makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match. He has the ability to be impactful with both the bat and the ball and hence is one of the safest picks for the match.

Five Must-Picks for LEE vs TRI

Tion Webster

Rakheem Cornwall

Colin Archibald

Kieran Powell

Amir Jangoo

LEE vs TRI Match Expert Tips

Rakheem Cornwall is going to be a very important player in this match. Especially with his ability to hit big and pick up wickets with his spin bowling, there are chances that he will play a deciding factor in the match.

LEE vs TRI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeeper: Amir Jangoo

Batters: Darren Bravo, Kieran Powell, J Mohammed, Keacy Carty

All-rounders: Rakheem Cornwall, Tion Webster, T Hinds

Bowlers: B Charles, Hayden Walsh, Colin Archibald

