LEI v NOT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 16, 2021

Leicestershire are set to cross swords with Nottinghamshire in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 at Grace Road in Leicester on Friday, July 16.

Nottinghamshire have been on a rampage, standing right on top of the standings with 19 points. With only a solitary defeat from 12 matches, the Steven Mullaney-led unit has been the standout team in the tournament.

Leicestershire, on the contrary, have gasped for breath and are placed at the bottom of the points table. In their previous meeting, Nottinghamshire won by six wickets after chasing down 155 in 17.5 overs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the T20 Blast 2021 fixture.

#3 Alex Hales

Durham Cricket v Notts Outlaws - Vitality T20 Blast

Alex Hales has been unstoppable in the 2021 edition of the T20 Blast. The right-hander is Nottinghamshire’s leading run-scorer of the tournament, having racked up 413 runs at an average of 51.62 and a strike rate of 178.78.

Although he has three ducks to his name, Hales has compensated for them with one century and two half-centuries. He is also the league's third-highest run-scorer after Harry Brook and Glenn Phillips.

#2 Samit Patel

Nottinghamshire CCC Photocall

Samit Patel is one of the primary reasons behind Nottinghamshire’s impressive run in the T20 Blast 2021. Batting in the middle-order, the right-hander has scored 245 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 138.41.

The veteran also has two half-centuries to his name with a top score of an unbeaten 64. Patel has also picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.12 - the best among his teammates.

#1 Naveen-ul-Haq

Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

Naveen-ul-Haq has bowled exceptionally well for Leicestershire in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. Although his team has flattered to deceive, the Afghan fast bowler managed to grab the headlines.

The youngster is currently the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 21 scalps at an economy rate of 8.77. The strike-rate of 12.7 shows that Naveen mostly picks up a wicket every two overs.

