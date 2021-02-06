LEI v WNI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's West Indies ODD Match – February 7th, 2021

The List-A domestic tournament of West Indies cricket named Super50 Cup will commence on 7th February with Leeward Islands locking horns with Windward Islands in the season opener.

Both teams are 4-time champions of the tournament and will look to start their campaign with a victory. Windward Islands will start this fixture as favorites, with the likes of Sunil Ambris and Andre Fletcher in their ranks.

Leeward Islands, on the other hand, have a weak squad as compared to their opponents. They finished the previous edition of the league as runners-up and will have their eyes on the trophy this season.

The last time these two sides met each other, Leeward Islands emerged victorious. Windward Islands batted first and posted a total of 293/8 with the help of a century by Devon Smith. In reply, Leeward Islands chased the target in 49 overs with 4 wickets in hand. Kieran Powell and Rahkeem Cornwall scored half-centuries which proved to be enough for the chasing side.

Squads to choose from

Windward Islands

Sunil Ambris (captain), Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart, Kevin Stoute

Leeward Islands

Devon Thomas (captain), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Keacy Carty, Nino Henry, Amir Jangoo(WK), Nitish Kumar, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Terance Ward, Hayden Walsh Jr

Predicted Playing XI

Windward Islands

Sunil Ambris (captain), Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Emmanuel Stewart(WK), and Kevin Stoute

Leeward Islands

Devon Thomas (captain), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Amir Jangoo(WK), Nitish Kumar, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Hayden Walsh Jr, and Tarrence Warde

Match Details

Match: Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands, Match 1

Date & Time: February 7, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

This match will witness a balanced contest between bat and ball. This pitch has a bit of help for seamers throughout the game as there is great scope for the ball to swing. The team winning the toss should prefer to bat first and put up a solid total on the board. Anything above 270 could be easily defended at this venue.

LEI vs WNI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LEI v WNI Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Emmanuel Stewart, Devon Thomas, Andre Fletcher, Desron Maloney, Kieran Powell, Nitish Kumar, Sunil Ambris, Kevin Stoute, Obed McCoy, Henry Walsh, Sheno Berridge

Captain: Andre Fletcher Vice-Captain: Kieran Powell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Emmanuel Stewart, Amir Jangoo, Andre Fletcher, Roland Cato, Kieran Powell, Montcin Hodge, Sunil Ambris, Keron Cottoy, Henry Walsh, Sheno Berridge, Ashmead Nedd

Captain: Sunil Ambris, Vice-Captain: Andre Fletcher