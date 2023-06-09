LEI vs DUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 9, 2023

The 65th match of the Vitality T20 Blast, 2023 will be played between Leicestershire and Turkey at Grace Road, Leicester on June 9 at 11:00 PM IST.

Leicestershire faced a setback in their previous match against Yorkshire, losing by a margin of 30 runs after their recent victory over Durham. As a result, they currently occupy the bottom position in the points table. Nonetheless, they are determined to secure an important win against Durham in their upcoming match.

Durham, on the other hand, is entering this game following a 26-run defeat against Nottinghamshire. However, their rankings remained relatively unaffected, as they continue to hold the fourth position in the North Group leaderboard.

For the upcoming LEI vs DUR Dream11 match, here are the top three players to consider for the captain or vice-captain.

Squads for LEI vs DUR

Leicestershire

Colin Ackermann(c), Harry Swindells(wk), Nick Welch, Lewis Hill, Rishi Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Louis Kimber, Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Michael Finan, Josh Hull, Soloman Budinger, Will Davis

Durham

Jonathan Bushnell, Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Michael Jones, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Wayne Parnell, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, Brandon Glover, Luke Robinson, Luke Doneathy

#3 Bas de Leede (DUR) - 7 credits

Durham Cricket v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Bas de Leede has been a top performer for Durham, making valuable contributions to both the batting and bowling departments. He has scored 79 runs, including a notable half-century in the last match. Additionally, he has taken six wickets in seven games, although his economy rate has been on the higher side.

Considering his recent performances, he would be a wise choice to be selected as the vice-captain for your LEI vs DUR Dream11 Team.

#2 Nathan Sowter (DUR) - 8.5 credits

Hampshire v Middlesex - T20 Vitality Blast

Nathan Sowter has been displaying exceptional consistency as a wicket-taking bowler for Durham. With an impressive tally of 17 wickets, he currently holds the top position on the wicket-takers leaderboard in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. In the last two matches, he has achieved remarkable back-to-back four-wicket hauls against Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire.

#1 Oliver Robinson (DUR) - 9 credits

Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire- Vitality T20 Blast

Oliver Robinson has been in outstanding form with the bat, amassing a remarkable total of 261 runs at an impressive average of 65.25. His performance against Leicestershire was particularly noteworthy, as he scored an unbeaten 69 off 43. Additionally, Robinson has shown proficiency behind the stumps, making him a valuable choice as a wicketkeeper.

Considering his consistent contributions with the bat, Oliver would indeed be an invaluable candidate for the captain or vice-captain in your LEI vs DUR Dream11 team.

