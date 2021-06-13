LEI vs DUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 13th, 2021

Leicestershire and Durham will lock horns at Grace Road in Leicester on Sunday in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Leicestershire had a forgetful start to the tournament as they lost to Lancashire and Derbyshire by 16 and 23 runs, respectively. They have some impressive performers in all three departments and will aim to get back to winning ways before it gets too late.

Meanwhile, Durham has played only one match so far and registered a decent win over Yorkshire by 20 runs. Cameron Bancroft did an exceptional job in the team’s season opener in the absence of star player Ben Stokes. They would love to continue their winning momentum going forward.

That said, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Leicestershire and Durham.

#3 Colin Ackermann

Notts Outlaws v Leicestershire Foxes - T20 Blast 2020

Leicestershire skipper Colin Ackermann didn't have the best of starts in the 2021 edition of the T20 Blast.

Ackermann would love to turn the tables concerning his batting going forward into this encounter. He has played several crucial knocks for the team in the past and will surely want to get back to his best.

Ackermann will put in his best efforts to lead the team from the front and find them a spot in the knockout stage.

#2 Naveen-ul-Haq

Not many would choose a bowler as their multiplier, but Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has done a decent job so far with the ball and deserves to be considered for this role.

In the first match, he picked up a crucial wicket. But his best came when he took three wickets against Derbyshire in the club's second encounter of the season.

He hits the deck hard and extracts a lot of momentum from the wicket, making him a bowler to watch out for.

#1 Ben Raine

Birmingham Bears v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality Blast

Durham’s top-order batsman Ben Raine usually bats at the No. 3 position and is an attacking player. Moreover, his part-time bowling will also reap benefits for his team.

Raine dished out some medium pace deliveries against Yorkshire and grabbed two valuable wickets to turn the game in favor of Durham. With him getting to bat at the top-order and bowling a few overs every match, he is one player who should be in your Dream11 team.

Ben Raine can fetch you a handful of points during the T20 Blast game between Leicestershire and Durham.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar