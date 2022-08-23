LEI vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group A

Leicestershire (LEI) will take on Durham (DUR) in the 71st match of the English One Day Cup 2022 on Tuesday (August 23) at Grace Road in Leicester, England.

Leicestershire are on a roll following their defeat to Sussex. Wiaan Mulder, Louis Kimber and Chris Wright have helped them win three straight games. They will be looking to improve their chances of qualifying and moving up the points table against a struggling Durham side that has lost four games in a row.

Leicestershire will undoubtedly start as the favorites on Tuesday, with such a multi-pack gunner and hitter in their ranks.

Match Details, 71st match

The 71st match of the English Domestic One-Day Cup will be played on August 23 at the Grace Road in England and is scheduled to start at 03:30 pm IST.

LEI vs DUR, 71st match

Date and Time: August 23 2022, 03:30 pm

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester, England

Live Streaming: Fancode

Exclusive Broadcaster: ECB Website & App

LEI vs DUR pitch report for 71st match

The pitch at Leicester has been quite balanced in recent games. The pacers should be able to find some movement with the new ball. Wickets in hand will be key, with 220 being the average total at the venue.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 4

Matches Won by Bowling first: 1

Average 1st innings score: 278

Average 2nd innings score: 220

LEI vs DUR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Leicestershire: LWWWL

Durham: LLLLW

LEI vs DUR Probable Playing 11s for today’s 71st match

Leicestershire Probable Playing 11

Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Lewis Hill (c), Wiaan Mulder, Arron Lilley, Harry Swindells (wk), Ed Barnes, Chris Wright, Michael Finan, Will Davis

Durham Probable Playing 11

Graham Clark, Nic Maddinson, Scott Borthwick (c), Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Paul Coughlin, Tom Mackintosh (wk), Mitchell Killeen, George Drissell, Stanley MCAlindon, Oliver Gibson

LEI vs DUR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Harry Swindells (166 runs in 7 matches, Strike-Rate: 63.66)

Swindells looked impressive in the previous game but was unable to capitalize, scoring 27 runs in his short innings at a strike rate of 81.82.

Top Batter Pick

Louis Kimber (348 runs & 6 wickets in 7 matches, Average: 49.71)

Kimber has been outstanding with both the bat and the ball this tournament, beautifully leading his side. He has scored 348 runs while taking six wickets in seven games, making him a default pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wiaan Mulder ( 440 runs & 10 wickets in 7 matches, Average: 110.00 )

Mulder is an experienced all-rounder in the tournament who has been exceptional with his performances so far. He has smashed 440 runs at a strike rate of 99.32 and has picked up 10 wickets while being economical in seven games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Chris Wright (13 wickets in 7 matches, Average: 19.15)

Chris is LEI's leading wicket-taker in the English One-Day Cup with 13 wickets at an average of 19.15 in just seven matches. He is undoubtedly a must-have for your fantasy team.

LEI vs DUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Wiaan Mulder

He has been one of the tournament's standout players, putting his experience and skills to good use. He is currently a complete player in T20I cricket, which has caught everyone's attention. With Wiaan in fine form and capable of scoring big scores, he could be an excellent captaincy contender.

Liam Trevaskis

He is another player to watch out for in today's game. He has consistently scored runs and picked up wickets for his team, making him a valuable player for the vice-captaincy role.

LEI vs DUR match expert tips for 71st match

Wiaan Mulder is an excellent choice for any role in today's outing. With his ability to score points from every aspect of the game, including batting, bowling, and fielding, he is a must-have and a player to bet on.

LEI vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 71st match, Head To Head League

LEI vs DUR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Harry Swindells

Batters: Louis Kimber, Arron Lilley, Graham Clark

All-Rounders: Nic Maddinson, Scott Borthwick, Paul Coughlin, Wiaan Mulder

Bowlers: Liam Trevaskis, Chris Wright, Oliver Gibson

LEI vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 71st match, Grand League

LEI vs DUR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Harry Swindells

Batters: Louis Kimber, Nick Welch, Graham Clark

All-Rounders: Nic Maddinson, Scott Borthwick, Paul Coughlin, Wiaan Mulder

Bowlers: Liam Trevaskis, Chris Wright, Oliver Gibson

