LEI vs. DUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for T20 Blast - June 13, 2021

Leicestershire and Durham will lock horns in the Northern Group of T20 Blast at Grace Road, Leicester, on Sunday.

Leicestershire has been luckless so far in the tournament and will aim for a victory before it gets too late. They have played two matches so far and lost both. They will go back to the drawing board and look to resolve their weaknesses.

Meanwhile, Durham started the tournament on a winning note with a victory over Yorkshire. With some exceptional performers in their squad, they will aim for another big win against the relatively weak Leicestershire.

Durham looks a strong side and will start as favorites to win the encounter.

Squads to choose from

Leicestershire

George Rhodes, Hassan Azad, Harry Dearden, Marcus Harris, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Aaron Lilley, Ben Mike, Colin Ackermann, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Lewis Hill, Sam Bates, Alex Evans, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Dieter Klein, Ed Barnes, Gavin Griffiths, Nathan Bowley, Will Davis

Durham

Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Jack Burnham, Michael Jones, Sean Dickson, Will Young, Alex Thomson, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Cameron Steel, Matt Salisbury, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Stuart Poynter, Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Mark Wood, Matty Potts, Ned Eckersley, Chris Rushworth, Jack Campbell, Oliver Gibson

Probable Playing XIs

Leicestershire

Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (wk), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Lewis Hill, Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Will Davis, Gavin Griffiths

Durham

Cameron Bancroft (c), David Bedingham, Scott Borthwick, Graham Clark, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Sean Dickson, Ben Raine, Ned Eckersley (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts

Match Details

Match: Leicestershire vs. Durham, North Group

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Date and Time (IST): June 13, 7:00 PM

Pitch report

In the previous game at Grace Road, batters enjoyed playing their shots while the bowlers struggled quite a lot. Right from the powerplay overs, the ball came nicely onto the bat.

170-180 is the average first innings score, with teams batting first having a brilliant winning record on this wicket.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LEI vs. DUR)

LEI vs. DUR Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Scott Steel, Rishi Patel, Colin Ackermann, Aaron Lilley, Ben Raine, Gavin Griffiths, Brydon Carse, Naveen-ul-Haq, Matty Potts

Captain: Colin Ackermann Vice-captain: Josh Inglis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: David Bedingham, Cameron Bancroft, Lewis Hill, Rishi Patel, Colin Ackermann, Aaron Lilley, Ben Mike, Gavin Griffiths, Brydon Carse, Naveen-ul-Haq, Matty Potts

Captain: Cameron Bancroft Vice-captain: Gavin Griffiths.

