LEI vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Leicestershire will take on Glamorgan in the Group B match of the Royal London One Day Cup on 5th August at the Grace Road, Leicester.
Leicestershire are having a horrible campaign so far as they stand in 8th position in the points table with just a single win and three losses. They faced a seven-wicket defeat in their previous encounter against Nottinghamshire and are in desperate need of a victory.
On the other hand, Glamorgan are having a contrasting tournament as they see themselves in top position in the points table with three wins and a loss. They defeated Surrey by five wickets in their last encounter and will look to continue their winning momentum to hold on to the top spot.
LEI vs GLA Probable Playing 11 Today
Leicestershire
Rishi Patel, George Rhodes, Marcus Harris, Lewis Hill (C), Arron Lilley, Harry Swindells (WK), Louis Kimber, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Edward Barnes, Chris Wright
Glamorgan
Hamish Rutherford, Nicholas Selman, Steven Reingold, Kiran Carlson (C), Billy Root, Tom Cullen (WK), Joe Cooke, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, Andy Gorvin, Andrew Salter
Match Details
LEI vs GLA, Royal London One-Day Cup
Date and Time: 5th August, 3:30 pm IST
Venue: Grace Road, Leicester
Pitch Report
The pitch at Grace Road is extremely advantageous to the bowlers. Pacers are sure to receive early movement and bounce. Spinners will get to enter the game in the latter stages with the pitch slowing down, making scoring runs more difficult.
The team that wins the toss will most likely opt to bat first.
Today’s LEI vs GLA Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Tom Cullen: Tom Cullen has been a reliable performer for Glamorgan, hitting vital runs and contributing behind the wickets.
Batsmen
Marcus Harris: Harris has been a shining light for Leicestershire, having scored 232 runs in four games. He is expected to deliver once again in this match.
Hamish Rutherford: Rutherford is a decent opening batter who can score consistently. He has two half-centuries to his name so far in the tournament.
All-rounders
Joe Cooke: Cooke has been a key performer for Glamorgan, having taken eight wickets while also scoring crucial runs towards the end. He is a must-pick for today’s LEI vs GLA Dream11 team.
George Rhodes: Rhodes has been decent for Leicestershire and can contribute in both aspects of the game.
Bowlers
Michael Hogan: Hogan is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 10 wickets in his kitty.
Ed Barnes: Barnes has four wickets to his name in as many matches for Leicestershire and could be a vital component in today’s game.
Top 5 best players to pick in LEI vs GLA Dream11 prediction team
Joe Cooke- 336 points
Michael Hogan- 334 points
Rishi Patel - 298 points
Marcus Harris- 294 points
Lewis Hill- 273 points
Important stats for LEI vs GLA Dream11 prediction team
Michael Hogan - 4 matches, 10 wickets
Joe Cooke - 4 innings, 61 runs, 8 wickets
Marcus Harris - 4 matches, 232 runs
Rishi Patel - 4 matches, 218 runs
Lewis Hill - 4 matches, 196 runs
LEI vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Cullen, Rishi Patel, Marcus Harris, Lewis Hill, Hamish Rutherford, Steven Reingold, Joe Cooke, George Rhodes, Michael Hogan, Lukas Carey, Ed Barnes
Captain: Joe Cooke Vice-Captain: Marcus Harris
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Cullen, Rishi Patel, Marcus Harris, Lewis Hill, Hamish Rutherford, Harry Swindells, Joe Cooke, George Rhodes, Michael Hogan, Lukas Carey, Rehan Ahmed
Captain: Michael Hogan. Vice-Captain: Rishi Patel