LEI vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Leicestershire will take on Glamorgan in the Group B match of the Royal London One Day Cup on 5th August at the Grace Road, Leicester.

Leicestershire are having a horrible campaign so far as they stand in 8th position in the points table with just a single win and three losses. They faced a seven-wicket defeat in their previous encounter against Nottinghamshire and are in desperate need of a victory.

On the other hand, Glamorgan are having a contrasting tournament as they see themselves in top position in the points table with three wins and a loss. They defeated Surrey by five wickets in their last encounter and will look to continue their winning momentum to hold on to the top spot.

LEI vs GLA Probable Playing 11 Today

Leicestershire

Rishi Patel, George Rhodes, Marcus Harris, Lewis Hill (C), Arron Lilley, Harry Swindells (WK), Louis Kimber, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Edward Barnes, Chris Wright

Glamorgan

Hamish Rutherford, Nicholas Selman, Steven Reingold, Kiran Carlson (C), Billy Root, Tom Cullen (WK), Joe Cooke, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, Andy Gorvin, Andrew Salter

Match Details

LEI vs GLA, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 5th August, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grace Road is extremely advantageous to the bowlers. Pacers are sure to receive early movement and bounce. Spinners will get to enter the game in the latter stages with the pitch slowing down, making scoring runs more difficult.

The team that wins the toss will most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s LEI vs GLA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Cullen: Tom Cullen has been a reliable performer for Glamorgan, hitting vital runs and contributing behind the wickets.

Batsmen

Marcus Harris: Harris has been a shining light for Leicestershire, having scored 232 runs in four games. He is expected to deliver once again in this match.

Hamish Rutherford: Rutherford is a decent opening batter who can score consistently. He has two half-centuries to his name so far in the tournament.

All-rounders

Joe Cooke: Cooke has been a key performer for Glamorgan, having taken eight wickets while also scoring crucial runs towards the end. He is a must-pick for today’s LEI vs GLA Dream11 team.

George Rhodes: Rhodes has been decent for Leicestershire and can contribute in both aspects of the game.

Bowlers

Michael Hogan: Hogan is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 10 wickets in his kitty.

Ed Barnes: Barnes has four wickets to his name in as many matches for Leicestershire and could be a vital component in today’s game.

Top 5 best players to pick in LEI vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Joe Cooke- 336 points

Michael Hogan- 334 points

Rishi Patel - 298 points

Marcus Harris- 294 points

Lewis Hill- 273 points

Important stats for LEI vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Michael Hogan - 4 matches, 10 wickets

Joe Cooke - 4 innings, 61 runs, 8 wickets

Marcus Harris - 4 matches, 232 runs

Rishi Patel - 4 matches, 218 runs

Lewis Hill - 4 matches, 196 runs

LEI vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Today

LEI vs GLA Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Cullen, Rishi Patel, Marcus Harris, Lewis Hill, Hamish Rutherford, Steven Reingold, Joe Cooke, George Rhodes, Michael Hogan, Lukas Carey, Ed Barnes

Captain: Joe Cooke Vice-Captain: Marcus Harris

LEI vs GLA Dream11 Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Cullen, Rishi Patel, Marcus Harris, Lewis Hill, Hamish Rutherford, Harry Swindells, Joe Cooke, George Rhodes, Michael Hogan, Lukas Carey, Rehan Ahmed

Captain: Michael Hogan. Vice-Captain: Rishi Patel

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee