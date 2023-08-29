LEI vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats for England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023, 1st Semi-Final

Leicestershire (LEI) will take on Gloucestershire (GLO) in the first semi-final match of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 at Grace Road in Leicester on Tuesday, August 29. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the LEI vs GLO Dream11 prediction.
Leicestershire and Gloucestershire have both been in excellent form throughout the tournament, displaying their prowess and drive to make it to the much-awaited final. Leicestershire displayed consistency with their powerful batting lineup, which includes Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, and Peter Handscomb, as well as their solid bowling attack, which features Chris Wright and Wiaan Mulder.
Gloucestershire, on the other hand, stunned many with their all-round performances, utilizing young talent with veterans to make a well-balanced side. The likes of Oliver Price, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, and Tom Price have been fantastic with their all-round skill-sets.
An exciting match is expected on Tuesday, with both teams in red-hot form and a place in the final on the line.
LEI vs GLO Match Details, England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023
The first semi-final match of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 between Leicestershire and Gloucestershire will be played on August 29 at Grace Road in Leicester. The game is set to take place at 6:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
LEI vs GLO, England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023, 1st Semi-Final
Date & Time: August 29 2023, 6:30 pm IST
Venue: Grace Road, Leicester
LEI vs GLO, Pitch Report
The pitch at Grace Road in Leicester is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some swing on offer for the pacers. Any score between 270 and 290 could be par at the venue.
Last 5 matches at this ground
Matches won by team batting first: 1
Matches won by team bowling first: 4
Average 1st innings score: 222
Average 2nd innings score: 212
LEI vs GLO Form Guide
Leicestershire - W-W-W-W-W
Gloucestershire - W-W-W-W-W
LEI vs GLO Probable Playing 11 today
Leicestershire Team/Injury News
No major injury concerns.
Leicestershire Probable Playing XI
Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Lewis Hill (c), Peter Handscomb (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Samuel Evans, Louis Kimber, Roman Walker, Chris Wright, Will Davis, Matt Salisbury
Gloucestershire Team/Injury News
No major injury concerns.
Gloucestershire Probable Playing XI:
James Bracey (c & wk), Miles Hammond, Oliver Price, Harry Tector, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Tom Price, Anwar Ali, Tom Smith, David Payne, Paul van Meekeren
Today’s LEI vs GLO Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Peter Handscomb
Peter Handscomb has scored 352 runs at an average of 50.29 and a strike rate of 84.01 in eight games. He is a safe choice from the wicket-keeper's section for this game.
Top Batter Pick
Soloman Budinger
Soloman Budinger is an aggressive top-order batter who can get things flowing in the powerplay phase. He has scored 388 runs at an average of 48.50 in eight games and is expected to play a key role in this game.
Top All-rounder Pick
Wiaan Mulder
Wiaan Mulder has been outstanding with both the ball and the bat in the tournament so far, scoring 319 runs at an average of 63.80 and a strike rate of 95.80 and taking nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.04. His exploits make him an excellent fantasy pick for this game.
Bowlers
Paul van Meekeren
Paul van Meekeren could prove to be a valuable pick for your LEI vs GLO Dream11 fantasy team. He has scalped 17 wickets at an average of 26.41 and an economy rate of 6.41 in nine games.
LEI vs GLO match captain and vice-captain choices
Oliver Price
Oliver Price has looked in decent form in the tournament and could be a good captaincy pick for your fantasy team. He has amassed 553 runs at an average of 92.17 and a strike rate of 92.31, and has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 5.92 in nine games.
Tom Price
Tom Price has been in terrific form with the ball and has been a valuable batter for his team down the order. He has taken 12 wickets at an economy rate of 4.80 and an average of 21.67 while scoring 89 runs in seven games. He is a multiplier pick for today's outing.
5 Must-Picks for LEI vs GLO, 1st Semi-Final
Anwar Ali
Chris Wright
Will Davis
Rishi Patel
David Payne
LEI vs GLO Match Expert Tips
James Bracey, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, and Rishi Patel are among the excellent batters who have consistently done well for their team. Thus they could be excellent multiplier picks for your LEI vs GLO Dream11 fantasy team.
LEI vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League
Wicketkeeper: James Bracey, Peter Handscomb
Batters: Soloman Budinger, Jack Taylor, Rishi Patel
All-rounders: Oliver Price, Tom Price, Wiann Mulder
Bowlers: Tom Smith, Paul van Meekeren, Chris Wright
