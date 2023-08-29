LEI vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats for England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023, 1st Semi-Final

Leicestershire (LEI) will take on Gloucestershire (GLO) in the first semi-final match of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 at Grace Road in Leicester on Tuesday, August 29. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the LEI vs GLO Dream11 prediction.

Leicestershire and Gloucestershire have both been in excellent form throughout the tournament, displaying their prowess and drive to make it to the much-awaited final. Leicestershire displayed consistency with their powerful batting lineup, which includes Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, and Peter Handscomb, as well as their solid bowling attack, which features Chris Wright and Wiaan Mulder.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, stunned many with their all-round performances, utilizing young talent with veterans to make a well-balanced side. The likes of Oliver Price, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, and Tom Price have been fantastic with their all-round skill-sets.

An exciting match is expected on Tuesday, with both teams in red-hot form and a place in the final on the line.

LEI vs GLO Match Details, England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023

The first semi-final match of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 between Leicestershire and Gloucestershire will be played on August 29 at Grace Road in Leicester. The game is set to take place at 6:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LEI vs GLO, England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023, 1st Semi-Final

Date & Time: August 29 2023, 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

LEI vs GLO, Pitch Report

The pitch at Grace Road in Leicester is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some swing on offer for the pacers. Any score between 270 and 290 could be par at the venue.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 1

Matches won by team bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 222

Average 2nd innings score: 212

LEI vs GLO Form Guide

Leicestershire - W-W-W-W-W

Gloucestershire - W-W-W-W-W

LEI vs GLO Probable Playing 11 today

Leicestershire Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Leicestershire Probable Playing XI

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Lewis Hill (c), Peter Handscomb (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Samuel Evans, Louis Kimber, Roman Walker, Chris Wright, Will Davis, Matt Salisbury

Gloucestershire Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Gloucestershire Probable Playing XI:

James Bracey (c & wk), Miles Hammond, Oliver Price, Harry Tector, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Tom Price, Anwar Ali, Tom Smith, David Payne, Paul van Meekeren

Today’s LEI vs GLO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Peter Handscomb

Peter Handscomb has scored 352 runs at an average of 50.29 and a strike rate of 84.01 in eight games. He is a safe choice from the wicket-keeper's section for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Soloman Budinger

Soloman Budinger is an aggressive top-order batter who can get things flowing in the powerplay phase. He has scored 388 runs at an average of 48.50 in eight games and is expected to play a key role in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wiaan Mulder

Wiaan Mulder has been outstanding with both the ball and the bat in the tournament so far, scoring 319 runs at an average of 63.80 and a strike rate of 95.80 and taking nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.04. His exploits make him an excellent fantasy pick for this game.

Bowlers

Paul van Meekeren

Paul van Meekeren could prove to be a valuable pick for your LEI vs GLO Dream11 fantasy team. He has scalped 17 wickets at an average of 26.41 and an economy rate of 6.41 in nine games.

LEI vs GLO match captain and vice-captain choices

Oliver Price

Oliver Price has looked in decent form in the tournament and could be a good captaincy pick for your fantasy team. He has amassed 553 runs at an average of 92.17 and a strike rate of 92.31, and has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 5.92 in nine games.

Tom Price

Tom Price has been in terrific form with the ball and has been a valuable batter for his team down the order. He has taken 12 wickets at an economy rate of 4.80 and an average of 21.67 while scoring 89 runs in seven games. He is a multiplier pick for today's outing.

5 Must-Picks for LEI vs GLO, 1st Semi-Final

Anwar Ali

Chris Wright

Will Davis

Rishi Patel

David Payne

LEI vs GLO Match Expert Tips

James Bracey, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, and Rishi Patel are among the excellent batters who have consistently done well for their team. Thus they could be excellent multiplier picks for your LEI vs GLO Dream11 fantasy team.

LEI vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

LEI vs GLO Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: James Bracey, Peter Handscomb

Batters: Soloman Budinger, Jack Taylor, Rishi Patel

All-rounders: Oliver Price, Tom Price, Wiann Mulder

Bowlers: Tom Smith, Paul van Meekeren, Chris Wright

