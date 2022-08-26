LEI vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup, Quarter-Final 1

Leicestershire (LEI) will take on Kent (KET) in the first quarter-final of the Royal London One Day Cup at Grace Road in Leicester on Friday (August 26). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LEI vs KET Dream11 Fantasy prediction, playing XIs and the pitch report for the first quarter-final.

Leicestershire have been phenomenal in Group A so far. They have won six of their eight matches so far and are second in the table. They are level on points with table-toppers Sussex on 12 points and are only second on the basis of NRR. Leicestershire recovered from their surprise defeat against Nottinghamshire with a two-wicket win over Durham in their previous game.

Kent, meanwhile, are third in Group B with four wins and three losses from eight matches. They finished the group stages with nine points and were unbeaten in their last three games. Kent defeated Lancashire by two wickets in a closely-fought thriller that went until the penultimate ball of the contest.

LEI vs KET Match Details, Quarter-Final 1

The first quarter-final of the Royal London One Day Cup will be played on 26th August at the Grace Road in Leicester. The match is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LEI vs KET, Royal London One Day Cup, Quarter-Final 1

Date and Time: 26th August, 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

LEI vs KET Pitch Report

Grace Road in Leicester is great for batting and high scores are quite common here. Pacers might find some help in the initial few overs with the new ball. Three of the four matches held here have been won by sides batting first and that trend is likely to continue.

Last 4 matches (this season)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 264.75

Average second innings score: 195.75

LEI vs KET Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Leicestershire: W-L-W-W-W

Kent: W-W-NA-W-L

LEI vs KET probable playing 11s for today’s match

Leicestershire Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Leicestershire Probable Playing 11

Nick Welch, Scott Steel, Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Lewis Hill (c), Wiaan Mulder, Arron Lilley, Harry Swindells (wk), Ed Barnes, Beuran Hendricks, Chris Wright

Kent Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Kent Probable Playing 11

Joey Evison, Ben Compton, Ollie Robinson (wk), Joe Denly (c), Alex Blake, Darren Stevens, Harry Finch, Grant Stewart, Harry Podmore, Hamidullah Qadri, Nathan Gilchrist

LEI vs KET Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Oliver George Robinson (7 matches, 369 runs, Average: 61.50)

Oliver Robinson is a fantastic choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your LEI vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 369 runs at an average of 61.50 and is the highest scorer for Kent. He has also batted at a strike rate of over 135.

Top Batter pick

Ben Compton (7 matches, 322 runs, Average: 46)

Ben Compton has also been in splendid touch with the bat for Kent. He has amassed 322 runs at an average of 46 and has four half-centuries to his name.

Top All-rounder pick

Joe Denly (4 matches, 129 runs and 6 wickets)

Despite playing just four games, Joe Denly has already had a massive impact. He has scored 129 runs with the bat and has also collected six wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Beuran Hendricks (7 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 19.40)

Beuran Hendricks is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Leicestershire with Chris Wright. He has taken 15 wickets in seven games at an average of 19.40 and at a terrific economy rate of 4.77.

LEI vs KET match captain and vice-captain choices

Wiaan Mulder

South African sensation Wiaan Mulder has been in astounding touch. He is the fifth-highest scorer in the competition, with 452 runs in eight games at an average of over 90. Mulder has also batted at a strike rate of over 98 and scalped 10 wickets. He will be an excellent captaincy pick for your LEI vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Louis Kimber

Louis Kimber has been extremely influential in both the batting and bowling departments for Leicestershire and has formed a great chemistry with Mulder. He has scored 360 runs at an average of 45 and has also taken seven wickets in eight matches so far.

5 Must-picks with players stats for LEI vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Wiaan Mulder 452 runs and 8 wickets 995 points Louis Kimber 360 runs and 8 wickets 717 points Beuran Hendricks 15 wickets 574 points Oliver Robinson 369 runs 547 points Chris Wright 15 wickets 541 points

LEI vs KET match expert tips

The captaincy pairing of Wiaan Mulder and Louis Kimber for your LEI vs KET Dream11 Fantasy is as safe as it gets and there are hardly any other better options.

LEI vs KET Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Quarter-Final 1, Head to Head League

LEI vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Oliver Robinson

Batters: Ben Compton, Alex Blake, Joey Evison, Arron Lilley

All-rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Louis Kimber, Joe Denly

Bowlers: Beuran Hendricks, Chris Wright, Hamidullah Qadri

LEI vs KET Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Quarter-Final 1, Grand League

LEI vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Oliver Robinson

Batters: Ben Compton, Alex Blake, Arron Lilley

All-rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Louis Kimber, Joe Denly

Bowlers: Beuran Hendricks, Chris Wright, Hamidullah Qadri, Nathan Gilchrist

