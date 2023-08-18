LEI vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats for England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 Group A Match

Leicestershire will take on Middlesex (LEI vs MID) in a Group A match of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 at Grace Road in Leicester on Friday, August 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LEI vs MID Dream11 prediction.

Leicestershire have dominated the tournament so far, having won five games and lost just once. They are atop the Group A points standings with 10 points in six games and will look to continue their good run on Friday.

Meanwhile, Middlesex have lost three of their five matches so far. They will be hoping for players like Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson, Jack Davies, Ryan Higgins, and John Simpson to rise to the occasion.

LEI vs MID Match Details

The 56th game of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 will be played on August 18 at Grace Road in Leicester. The match will commence at 06:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Leicestershire vs Middlesex, Match 52, England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023.

Date and Time: August 18, 2023, Friday; 06.30 pm IST.

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester.

LEI vs MID Pitch Report

Grace Road in Leicester contains a pretty good surface for batting and batters will enjoy their time on this surface. The fast bowlers are expected to get some assistance. Both previous matches were won by teams that batted first.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by the team batting first: 3.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 2.

Average 1st innings score: 266.

Average 2nd innings score: 234.

LEI vs MID Probable Playing XIs today

Leicestershire Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns for Leicestershire.

Leicestershire Probable Playing XI

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Lewis Hill (c), Peter Handscomb (wk), Colin Ackermann, Wiaan Mulder, Louis Kimber, Tom Scriven, Roman Walker, Chris Wright, Josh Hull.

Middlesex Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns for Middlesex.

Middlesex Probable Playing XI

Joe Cracknell, Mark Stoneman (c), Sam Robson, Jack Davies, Ryan Higgins, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Josh De Caires, Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal.

Today’s LEI vs MID Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Peter Handscomb (Six matches, 238 runs, Average: 39.67)

Peter Handscomb has been in good touch with the bat. The experienced wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 238 runs at a strike rate of 95.97 in six games in this tournament.

Top Batter Pick

Soloman Budinger (365 runs in six matches; Average: 60.83)

Soloman Budinger has been in great form and has looked stunning with the bat in the tournament so far, scoring 365 runs at an average of 60.83. He is currently the leading run-scorer for Leicestershire in the tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Colin Ackermann (292 runs & four wickets in six matches; Average: 97.33)

Colin Ackermann is a fantastic batting all-rounder who is very consistent and could be a great pick for your LEI vs MID Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 292 runs at a strike rate of 112.74 and has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 5.12 in six games.

Top Bowler Pick

Josh Hull (12 wickets in six matches, Average: 23.92)

Josh Hull has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 23.92 at an economy rate of 6.15 in six games. He could prove to be a valuable player to have on your fantasy team for this match.

LEI vs MID match captain and vice-captain choices

Wiaan Mulder

Wiaan Mulder has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the tournament so far. He has scored 265 runs at an average of 66.25 and taken six wickets at an economy rate of 5.60 in six games. Given his current form, he is a promising captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Ryan Higgins

Ryan Higgins is another reliable all-rounder for his team and has shown some potential with both the ball and the bat as well. He has scored 212 runs at an average of 53.00 and has taken seven wickets at an average of 23.29 in just four games. That makes him the perfect choice for vice-captaincy in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks for LEI vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Match

Luke Hollman

Louis Kimber

Tom Scriven

Roman Walker

Martin Andersson

LEI vs MID Match Expert Tips

Colin Ackermann, Ryan Higgins, Wiaan Mulder, Luke Hollman, and Tom Scriven are outstanding all-rounders who have done well for their team thus far. They all will be excellent choices for your multiple fantasy team and decent captaincy picks for this game.

LEI vs MID Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Leicestershire vs Middlesex Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb.

Batters: Soloman Budinger, Rishi Patel.

All-rounders: Colin Ackermann, Ryan Higgins, Wiann Mulder, Luke Hollman, Tom Scriven.

Bowlers: Ethan Bamber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull.

LEI vs MID Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Leicestershire vs Middlesex Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb.

Batters: Soloman Budinger, Sam Robson.

All-rounders: Colin Ackermann, Ryan Higgins, Wiann Mulder, Luke Hollman, Tom Scriven.

Bowlers: Ethan Bamber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull.