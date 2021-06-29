LEI vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 29th, 2021

Leicestershire will take on Northamptonshire in a North Group T20 Blas fixture on Tuesday.

Leicestershire presently find themselves in the penultimate position in the North Group standings with three wins and six losses from their nine matches so far. They will head into today's T20 Blast fixture on the back of a disappointing seven-wicket loss to Worcestershire. Leicestershire will be keen to return to winning ways when they lock horns with Northamptonshire.

Speaking of Northamptonshire, they are rooted to the bottom of the North Group points table with just a couple of wins from their nine outings thus far. They have lost as many as six fixtures with one of their games getting abandoned due to rain. Northamptonshire lost their last T20 Blast match to table-toppers Yorkshire by a staggering 82 runs. The loss also put an end to their two-game winning streak as they trail Leicestershire by a solitary point.

Squads to choose from:

Leicestershire

Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (WK), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Louis Kimber, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths, Will Davis, Harry Swindells and Edward Barnes.

Northamptonshire

Richard Levi, Joshua Cobb, Adam Rossington, Alex Wakely, Saif Zaib, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Ben Curran, Charlie Thurston, Emilio Gay, Gareth Berg, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Curtley-Jack White, Graeme White, Simon Karrigan, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XIs

Leicestershire

Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (WK), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Louis Kimber, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths.

Northamptonshire

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Adam Rossington (c&wk), Mohammad Nabi, Wayne Parnell, Rob Keogh, Charlie Thurston, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Freddie Heldreich and Ben Sanderson

Match Details

Match: Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire, 81st match, T20 Blast

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Date and Time: 29th June, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at Grace Road generally favors the batsmen in the T20 format, pacers are expected to extract a good deal of pace and bounce off the surface, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. The average first innings score at the venue in T20Is is 180 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LEI vs NOR)

LEI vs NOR Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Ricardo Vascancelos, Scott Steel, Rishi Patel, Saif Zaib, Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley, Wayne Parnell, Naveen ul Haq, Callum Parkinson, Graeme White

Captain: Colin Ackermann. Vice-captain: Josh Inglis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Ricardo Vascancelos, Scott Steel, Lewis Hill, Saif Zaib, Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley, Wayne Parnell, Naveen ul Haq, Callum Parkinson, Graeme White

Captain: Arron Lilley. Vice-captain: Scott Steel

Edited by Samya Majumdar