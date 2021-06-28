LEI vs NOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 29th, 2021

Leicestershire will cross swords with Northamptonshire in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 to be held at Grace Road in Leicester.

Northamptonshire are the cellar dwellers in their group, having garnered five points from nine matches. They lost to Yorkshire by 82 runs in their previous game after beating Durham and Lancashire.

Leicestershire, on the other hand, snapped their six-match losing streak with back-to-back wins against Northamptonshire and Derbyshire. However, Worcestershire defeated them by seven wickets on Sunday.

On that note, let's glance through the top three picks for captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming T20 Blast fixture between Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

#3 Ricardo Vasconcelos

Derbyshire Falcons v Steelbacks - Vitality T20 Blast

Ricardo Vasconcelos has been a shining light for Northamptonshire in their disastrous campaign so far. The left-hander has scored 232 runs from eight matches at an average and a strike rate of 33.14 and 111.53, respectively.

He has also hit the most fours, 28, for his team in the T20 Blast. On June 23, Vasconcelos scored an unbeaten 57-ball 78, taking his side to victory against Durham. He followed it up with a 41- run knock against Lancashire.

#2 Josh Inglis

Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

Josh Inglis has scored 11, 16 and 21 in Leicestershire’s last three T20 Blast matches. But Northamptonshire will be wary of the damage he did to them in their last meeting on June 20.

Back then, Inglis scored 103 runs off 62 balls with 13 fours and four sixes, guiding Leicestershire to a 34-run win. The right-hander is his team’s leading run-scorer with 306 runs at an average of 38.25 and an impressive strike rate of 171.91.

#1 Colin Ackermann

Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

Colin Ackermann has put forth an all-round showing for Leicestershire in the T20 Blast. He has scored 198 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 139.43. The 30-year-old also has nine wickets to his name at an economy rate of 7.90.

He has taken five catches in the T20 Blast, meaning that he can fetch fantasy points even while fielding. In his team’s previous match against Worcestershire, Ackermann failed with both the bat and the ball, but he remains an asset to the team.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee