LEI vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast, Match 115

Leicestershire (LEI) will take on Northamptonshire (NOR) in the 115th match of the English T20 Blast 2022 at Grace Road in Leicester on Friday.

Leicestershire are on a roll after losing to Nottinghamshire. They have won three straight games thanks to the efforts of Naveen-ul-Haq, Ben Mike, and Rehan Ahmed.

Northamptonshire, meanwhile, are winless in their last four games but will, however, look to break their three-game losing streak in the upcoming games. They are currently fifth in the points table with 14 points, while Leicestershire are sixth.

LEI vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

LEI XI

Nick Welch, Harry Swindells (wk), Rishi Patel, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Wiaan Mulder, Lewis Hill, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq

NOR XI

Chris Lynn, Ben Curran, Josh Cobb (c), Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, James Neesham, Tom Taylor, Lewis McManus (wk), Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson

Match Details

LEI vs NOR, English T20 Blast, Match 115

Date and Time: July 1, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Pitch Report

The wicket at Grace Road in Leicester is suitable for batting and batters will find that the ball comes onto the bat well. The pitch also has something in it for the pacers who can find good swing and bounce. Anything between 170-190 runs could be a par score.

Today’s LEI vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lewis Hill: Lewis put in a solid performance against Nottinghamshire, scoring 39 runs at a strike rate of 150 with four fours and one six. Given his ability to score quick runs in the middle of the order while also being effective behind the stumps, he is the best bet for today's match.

Batters

Chris Lynn: He is an attacking style batter and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. Chris Lynn has 448 runs at an excellent average of 64.00 in 10 games so far in the tournament. He is currently the competition's fifth-highest run-getter.

All-rounders

Joshua Cobb: Joshua Cobb is a reliable performer with the bat and the ball for his team. He has scored 277 runs and taken 11 wickets while being economical in 13 games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Naveen Ul Haq: He is the current season's leading wicket-taker, with 23 wickets at an impressive average of 14.34 in 12 games. Given his pace and ability to swing the ball on both sides, he is an excellent multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in LEI vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Rob Keogh (NOR): 261 points

Wiaan Mulder (LEI): 218 points

Lwis McManus (NOR): 189 points

Important stats for LEI vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Rehan Ahmed: 16 wickets in 12 games; bowling average: 20.18

Callum Parkinson: 17 wickets in 12 games; bowling average: 20.05

Chris Lynn: 448 runs in 10 games; batting average: 64.00

LEI vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today (English T20 Blast)

LEI vs NOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lewis Hill, Chris Lynn, Saif Zaib, Ben Curran, James Neesham, Josh Cobb, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Sanderson, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Captain: Josh Cobb | Vice-Captain: Ben Mike

LEI vs NOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lewis Hill, Chris Lynn, Saif Zaib, Colin Ackermann, James Neesham, Josh Cobb, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Sanderson, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Captain: Josh Cobb | Vice-Captain: James Neesham

