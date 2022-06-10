LEI vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Leicestershire (LEI) will take on Nottinghamshire (NOT) in the North Group match of the English T20 Blast 2022 on Friday at the Grace Road Stadium in Leicester.

Both are among the worst-performing teams in the North Group. While Leicestershire are placed in sixth position, Nottinghamshire are seventh.

Both teams will give it their all to win the game and make a comeback in the tournament, but Leicestershire are strong opponents and will likely get the win.

LEI vs NOT Probable Playing XI

LEI Playing XI

Colin Ackermann (c), Lewis Hill (wk), Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Louis Kimber, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Will Davis

NOT Playing XI

Daniel Christian (c), Tom Moores (wk), Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Luke Fletcher, and Jake Ball

Match Details

LEI vs NOT, English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Date and Time: 10th June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road Stadium, Leicester

Pitch Report

Grace Road's pitch is ideal for batting. The new ball lands neatly on the bat, allowing batters to hit through the line right away in their innings. On this pitch, both teams' openers should play aggressively, with the pace bowlers getting some help. Expect the playing surface to remain true throughout the encounter.

LEI vs NOT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Moores has been among the top batters for Nottinghamshire. You can expect him to play well in today's match. He smashed 47 runs in just 31 balls against WOR.

Batters

A Hale and C Ackermann are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both have been batting in the top order and are capable of scoring a lot of runs in the first few overs. J Clarke is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Patel and B Mike are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and have also been completing their quota of four overs. B Mike smashed 34 runs in just 17 balls and took three wickets against WAS.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Naveen-Ul-Haq and J Ball. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs too. C Parkinson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction team

S Patel (NOT)

B Mike (LEI)

Naveen-Ul-Haq (LEI)

Important stats for LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction team

A Hales - 153 runs

Naveen Ul-Haq - 14 wickets

B Mike - 145 runs and nine wickets

LEI vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Today (English T20 Blast 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: L Hill, T Moores, A Hales, C Ackermann, J Clarke, B Mike, S Patel, J Ball, L Fletcher, C Parkinson, and Naveen Ul-Haq

Captain: A Hales Vice Captain: S Patel

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: L Hill, T Moores, A Hales, B Duckett, J Clarke, B Mike, S Patel, A Lilley, J Ball, C Parkinson, and Naveen Ul-Haq

Captain: Naveen-Ul-Haq Vice Captain: S Patel

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far