LEI vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup, Match 60

Leicestershire (LEI) will take on Nottinghamshire (NOT) in the 60th match of the Royal London One Day Cup at Grace Road in Leicester on Saturday, August 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LEI vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the 60th match.
Leicestershire have been quite dominant this season. They have won five of their six matches and are third in the table, behind Sussex and Middlesex. They have accumulated 10 points and are currently on a three-game winning streak. Leicestershire defeated Gloucestershire by four wickets in their previous match and will start as favorite to win this encounter.
Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, have also done decently but need to build on momentum. They have won and lost three matches each after playing six games and are sixth in the standings. Nottinghamshire have six points and they suffered a 14-run loss at the hands of Warwickshire in their previous encounter.
LEI vs NOT Match Details, Match 60
The 60th match of the Royal London One Day Cup will be played on August 20 at the Grace Road in Leicester. The match is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
LEI vs NOT, Royal London One Day Cup, Match 60
Date and Time: August 20, 2022, 3:30 pm IST
Venue: Grace Road, Leicester
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
LEI vs NOT Pitch Report
The track at Grace Road is said to be a balanced surface, which might favor the batters under certain conditions. The batters need to spend some time in the middle before unleashing big shots, while bowlers need to be precise with the line and lengths.
The side winning the toss should opt to bat first as both the matches held here this season have been won by teams defending their totals.
Last 2 matches (this season)
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 0
Average first innings score: 303.5
Average second innings score: 215.5
LEI vs NOT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Leicestershire: W-W-W-L-W
Nottinghamshire: L-W-L-L-W
LEI vs NOT probable playing 11s for today’s match
Leicestershire Injury/Team News
Beuran Hendricks has received a call-up in The Hundred and will miss the fixture. Tom Scriven has also been ruled out with a minor hamstring issue, while Will Davis has joined up with the squad.
Leicestershire Probable Playing 11
Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Lewis Hill (c), Wiaan Mulder, Arron Lilley, Harry Swindells (w), Scott Steel, Edward Barnes, Chris Wright, Wiaan Mulder.
Nottinghamshire Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
Nottinghamshire Probable Playing 11
Soloman Budinger, Ben Slater, Matthew Montgomery, Haseeb Hameed (c), Lyndon James, Dane Schadendorf (w), Liam Patterson-White, Brett Hutton, Zak Chappell, James Philip Henry Hayes, Fateh Singh.
LEI vs NOT Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Harry Swindells (6 matches, 139 runs)
Harry Swindells could prove to be a pretty decent wicketkeeper pick for your LEI vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy. He has been in good form over the last three matches since the start of the tournament.
Top Batter pick
Sol Budinger (6 matches, 244 runs, Average: 48.80)
Sol Budinger is slowly making a name for himself as a destructive batter at the top of the order with fine and consistent performances. Budinger has scored 244 runs in six matches at an average of 48.80. He also has a strike rate of 148.78 and has two half-centuries to his name.
Top All-rounder pick
Matthew Montgomery (6 matches, 175 runs and 3 wickets)
Matthew Montgomery has done pretty well for Nottinghamshire in the competition so far. He has amassed 175 runs and has also taken three wickets but will be looking for more consistency.
Top Bowler pick
Beuran Hendricks (6 matches, 13 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.19)
Beuran Hendricks has been among the best bowlers in the Royal London One Day Cup 2022. He has 13 wickets to his name from six matches at an average of 20.38. He has also bowled at an economy rate of 5.19.
LEI vs NOT match captain and vice-captain choices
Wiaan Mulder
Wiaan Mulder is the sixth highest run-scorer in the Royal London One Day Cup so far this season. He has amassed 361 runs in six matches at a fantastic average of 120.33. Mulder has collected three half-centuries and a ton. He has also picked up nine wickets and will be the best captaincy pick for your LEI vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Team.
Louis Kimber
Louis Kimber is the second-highest run-scorer for Leicestershire after Mulder. He has scored 348 runs in six games at an average of 58 and has a strike rate of 109.09. Kimber’s highest score is 102 in the competition this season and he has also taken six wickets.
5 Must-picks with players stats for LEI vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
LEI vs NOT match expert tips
The captaincy and vice-captaincy combination of Wiaan Mulder and Louis Kimber is as safe a choice as it gets. Both players have been a cut above the rest and are sure to fetch plenty of points for your LEI vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy.
LEI vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 60, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Harry Swindells
Batter: Louis Kimber, Sol Budiner, Ben Slater, Nick Welch
All-rounder: Wiaan Mulder, Matthew Montgomery
Bowler: Beuran Hendricks, Zak Chappell, Liam Patterson-White, Dane Paterson
LEI vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 60, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Harry Swindells
Batter: Louis Kimber, Sol Budiner, Ben Slater, Arron Lilley
All-rounder: Wiaan Mulder, Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James
Bowler: Beuran Hendricks, Zak Chappell, Liam Patterson-White