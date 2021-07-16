LEI vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s for T20 Blast - July 16, 2021

Leicestershire will take on Nottinghamshire in the North Group match of the Vitality Blast 2021, which is scheduled to be played on 16th July at the Grace Road at Leicester.

Leicestershire are bottom of the points table, with four wins in 12 games. They are having a disappointing run in the tournament and need to buckle up to stay alive. In their last encounter against Nottinghamshire, they were crushed by six wickets. They will be eyeing revenge this time around.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire have been brilliant so far as they sit comfortably at the top with eight wins in 12 matches. They will look to keep hold of their top spot. They had an easy win during the last head-to-head as they chased 156 in 17.5 overs owing to a brilliant half-century from Samit Patel.

Squads to choose from

Leicestershire

Colin Ackermann, George Rhodes, Hassan Azad, Harry Dearden, Marcus Harris, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Lewis Hill, Sam Bates, Alex Evans, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Dieter Klein, Ed Barnes, Gavin Griffiths, Nathan Bowley, Will Davis, George Rhodes, Harry Dearden

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Zak Chappel, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Peter Trego, Lyndon James, Luke Fletcher, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball, Tom Moores, Ben Duckett

Probable Playing XIs

Leicestershire

Josh Inglis, Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Lewis Hill, Harry Swindell, Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Gavin Griffiths, Naveen ul Haq

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Zak Chappel, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (C), Peter Trego, Lyndon James, Luke Fletcher, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball

Match Details

Match: Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire

Date and Time: 16th July, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Grace Road is a paradise for batting. However, the pacers can get some initial movement. The team winning the toss would most probably opt to bowl first.

LEI vs NOT Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

LEI vs NOT Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Scott Steel, Rishi Patel, Samit Patel, Colin Ackermann, Lyndon James, Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson, Calvin Harrison

Captain: Alex Hales Vice-captain: Samit Patel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Alex Hales, Lewis Hill, Scott Steel, Samit Patel, Colin Ackermann, Steven Mullaney, Naveen-ul-Haq, Matthew Carter, Callum Parkinson, Calvin Harrison

Captain: Colin Ackermann Vice-captain: Steven Mullaney

