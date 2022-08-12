LEI vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Leicestershire (LEI) will take on Somerset (SOM) in a Group A fixture of the English Domestic One-Day Cup at Grace Road in Leicester on Friday, August 12.

With two wins and a loss, Leicestershire are currently fifth in Group A. Somerset, meanwhile, are yet to win a game in the English Domestic One-Day Cup. They lost their first two fixtures by huge margins before going down to Durham by just nine runs.

LEI vs SOM Probable Playing 11 today

Leicestershire: Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Lewis Hill (c), Wiaan Mulder, Arron Lilley, Beuran Hendricks, Tom Scriven, Harry Swindells (wk), Chris Wright, Roman Walker.

Somerset: Matt Renshaw, Steven Davies (wk), Lewis Goldsworthy, James Hildreth, George Bartlett, James Rew, Ben Green (c), Kasey Aldridge, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Brooks, Sonny Baker.

Match Details

LEI vs SOM, Group A, English Domestic One-Day Cup

Date & Time: August 12th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Pitch Report

The track at Grace Road in Leicester is likely to be a good one to bat on. But there could be some movement available for the pacers with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes early on.

Today’s LEI vs SOM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

James Rew has accumulated 76 runs in three innings in the English Domestic One-Day Cup so far.

Batter

Nick Welch smashed an unbeaten 127 in Leicestershire's first game and will be key to his side's fortunes today.

All-rounders

Wiaan Mulder has made a big impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 214 runs and taken four wickets.

Ben Green has amassed 184 runs in addition to picking up two wickets.

Bowler

Beuran Hendricks has returned with six scalps in three English Domestic One-Day Cup games.

Top 5 best players to pick in LEI vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Team

Wiaan Mulder (LEI): 406 points

Ben Green (SOM): 309 points

Beuran Hendricks (LEI): 213 points

Sonny Baker (SOM): 201 points

Nick Welch (LEI): 191 points

Important stats for LEI vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Team

Sonny Baker: 6 wickets

Ben Green: 184 runs & 2 wickets

Wiaan Mulder: 214 runs & 4 wickets

Beuran Hendricks: 6 wickets

Nick Welch: 142 runs

LEI vs SOM Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Leicestershire vs Somerset - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steven Davies, James Rew, Matt Renshaw, Nick Welch, Louis Kimber, Ben Green, Wiaan Mulder, Tom Scriven, Beuran Hendricks, Jack Brooks, Sonny Baker.

Captain: Wiaan Mulder. Vice-captain: Ben Green.

Dream11 Team for Leicestershire vs Somerset - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Rew, Arron Lilley, Matt Renshaw, Nick Welch, Louis Kimber, Ben Green, Wiaan Mulder, Tom Scriven, Beuran Hendricks, Jack Brooks, Sonny Baker.

Captain: Wiaan Mulder. Vice-captain: Beuran Hendricks.

