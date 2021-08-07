LEI vs. SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report

Leicestershire will take on Surrey in the Group B match of the Royal London One Day Cup on August 7 at Grace Road, Leicester.

Leicestershire is having a horrible campaign as they see themselves at the bottom of the points table with just a single win and three losses. They desperately need a victory in this match to stay alive in the tournament.

Surrey, meanwhile, stands in sixth position in the points table with two wins and a loss. They still have a decent hold on the qualification spot and would want to grab a victory here to get into the top four.

LEI vs. SUR Probable Playing 11 Today

Leicestershire

Harry Swindells (WK), Rishi Patel, Samuel Evans, Lewis Hill (C), George Rhodes, Louis Kimber, Arron Lilley, Rehan Ahmed, Gavin Griffiths, Edward Barnes, Will Davis

Surrey

Ben Geddes, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith (C/WK), Rikki Clarke, Nico Reifer, Tim David, Conor McKerr, Nick Kimber, Daniel Moriarty, Matt Dunn

Match Details

LEI vs. SUR, Royal London One-Day cup

Date and Time: August 7, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Pitch Report

The wicket at Grace Road, Leicester, is extremely helpful for the batters. While we might see pacers getting some initial movement and bounce, as the game progresses, batters will take complete hold of the contest.

The team winning the toss would most likely opt to field first.

Today’s LEI vs. SUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jamie Smith: Smith has been a decent performer with the bat for Surrey while also contributing behind the wickets.

Batters

Rishi Patel: Patel has contributed immensely with the bat, scoring 218 runs in four innings. He is expected to be a game-changer in today’s match.

Mark Stoneman: Stoneman has performed decently, scoring 145 runs in four innings, and is a crucial asset for Surrey.

All-rounders

Ryan Patel: Patel has contributed in both departments of the game, scoring 155 runs as well as picking up two wickets in four innings.

George Rhodes: Rhodes has been a brilliant performer so far, picking up five wickets and scoring crucial runs with the bat.

Bowlers

Daniel Moriarty: Moriarty has been impressive with the ball, grabbing nine wickets in five games.

Ed Barnes: Barnes has five wickets to his name in as many games and has picked up a wicket in almost every match.

Top 5 best players to pick in LEI vs. SUR Dream11 prediction team

Daniel Moriarty: 321 points

Ryan Patel: 306 points

Rishi Patel: 302 points

Geroge Rhodes: 290 points

Lewis Hill: 277 points

Important stats for LEI vs. SUR Dream11 prediction team

Daniel Moriarty: 5 matches, 9 wickets

Ryan Patel: 4 innings, 155 runs, 2 wickets

Rishi Patel: 4 innings, 218 runs

Geroge Rhodes: 4 innings, 5 wickets, 62 runs

Lewis Hill: 4 innings, 196 runs

LEI vs. SUR Dream11 Prediction Today

LEI vs. SUR Dream11 Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamie Smith, Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, George Rhodes, Arron Lilley, Daniel Moriarty, Conor McKerr, Matt Dunn, Ed Barnes

Captain: Ryan Patel Vice-Captain: Rishi Patel

LEI vs. SUR Dream11 Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jamie Smith, Harry Swindells, Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, George Rhodes, Rikki Clarke, Daniel Moriarty, Conor McKerr, Ed Barnes

Captain: Daniel Moriarty Vice-Captain: Lewis Hill.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar