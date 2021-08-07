LEI vs. SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report

Leicestershire will take on Surrey in the Group B match of the Royal London One Day Cup on August 7 at Grace Road, Leicester.
Leicestershire is having a horrible campaign as they see themselves at the bottom of the points table with just a single win and three losses. They desperately need a victory in this match to stay alive in the tournament.
Surrey, meanwhile, stands in sixth position in the points table with two wins and a loss. They still have a decent hold on the qualification spot and would want to grab a victory here to get into the top four.
LEI vs. SUR Probable Playing 11 Today
Leicestershire
Harry Swindells (WK), Rishi Patel, Samuel Evans, Lewis Hill (C), George Rhodes, Louis Kimber, Arron Lilley, Rehan Ahmed, Gavin Griffiths, Edward Barnes, Will Davis
Surrey
Ben Geddes, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith (C/WK), Rikki Clarke, Nico Reifer, Tim David, Conor McKerr, Nick Kimber, Daniel Moriarty, Matt Dunn
Match Details
LEI vs. SUR, Royal London One-Day cup
Date and Time: August 7, 3:30 pm IST
Venue: Grace Road, Leicester
Pitch Report
The wicket at Grace Road, Leicester, is extremely helpful for the batters. While we might see pacers getting some initial movement and bounce, as the game progresses, batters will take complete hold of the contest.
The team winning the toss would most likely opt to field first.
Today’s LEI vs. SUR Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Jamie Smith: Smith has been a decent performer with the bat for Surrey while also contributing behind the wickets.
Batters
Rishi Patel: Patel has contributed immensely with the bat, scoring 218 runs in four innings. He is expected to be a game-changer in today’s match.
Mark Stoneman: Stoneman has performed decently, scoring 145 runs in four innings, and is a crucial asset for Surrey.
All-rounders
Ryan Patel: Patel has contributed in both departments of the game, scoring 155 runs as well as picking up two wickets in four innings.
George Rhodes: Rhodes has been a brilliant performer so far, picking up five wickets and scoring crucial runs with the bat.
Bowlers
Daniel Moriarty: Moriarty has been impressive with the ball, grabbing nine wickets in five games.
Ed Barnes: Barnes has five wickets to his name in as many games and has picked up a wicket in almost every match.
Top 5 best players to pick in LEI vs. SUR Dream11 prediction team
Daniel Moriarty: 321 points
Ryan Patel: 306 points
Rishi Patel: 302 points
Geroge Rhodes: 290 points
Lewis Hill: 277 points
Important stats for LEI vs. SUR Dream11 prediction team
Daniel Moriarty: 5 matches, 9 wickets
Ryan Patel: 4 innings, 155 runs, 2 wickets
Rishi Patel: 4 innings, 218 runs
Geroge Rhodes: 4 innings, 5 wickets, 62 runs
Lewis Hill: 4 innings, 196 runs
LEI vs. SUR Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamie Smith, Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, George Rhodes, Arron Lilley, Daniel Moriarty, Conor McKerr, Matt Dunn, Ed Barnes
Captain: Ryan Patel Vice-Captain: Rishi Patel
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jamie Smith, Harry Swindells, Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, George Rhodes, Rikki Clarke, Daniel Moriarty, Conor McKerr, Ed Barnes
Captain: Daniel Moriarty Vice-Captain: Lewis Hill.