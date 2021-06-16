LEI vs WAS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 16th, 2021

In the hunt for their first win in the T20 Blast 2021, Leicestershire will battle against Warwickshire in their own backyard on June 16.

Currently, with two wins and a solitary loss, Warwickshire is stationed in third spot in the stack of the North group. Warwickshire, after losing their season opener, have won two matches on the trot and would want to continue with that momentum.

However, Leicestershire finds itself languishing in the bottom half of the pile with three losses out of three matches. They will look to get back to winning ways before the T20 Blast reaches its business end.

Here we take a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast fixture between Leicestershire and Warwickshire.

#3 Scott Steel

Leicestershire's opening batsman Scott Steel has already scored two half-centuries from the three matches he has played this season. Although the first fifty he scored in the first match was on the sluggish side, his second fifty came in the last match itself and that too at a brisk pace.

With form on his side, Scott Steel will hope to elongate his good form deeper into T20 Blast 2021.

The middle-order batsman is one of the most trusted members of Warwickshire. Having scored two back-to-back fifties in the first two matches, Sam Hain is amongst the top 10 run-getters in T20 Blast 2021 so far.

He has accumulated 137 runs so far, at a staggering average of 68.5 and a strike rate of over 150.

The West Indian all-rounder might not be in the top five highest run-getters or wicket-takers but he is someone who will fetch you raining points with his all-round show. In a small sample of only three matches, Brathwaite has already made his presence felt.

Batting lower down the order for Warwickshire, Brathwaite's muscles were seen hitting humungous sixes. He has scored 63 runs in the three matches combined with a strike rate of around 185.

Also, with the ball, he has been more than handy. He can chip in with a few overs here and there. He has scalped five wickets so far and has also bowled with some control and a reasonable economy rate.

