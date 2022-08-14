LEI vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group A

Leicestershire (LEI) will take on Warwickshire (WAS) in the 44th match of the English One Day Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 14) at Grace Road in Leicester, England.

Leicestershire have had an impressive start to their Royal One-Day 2022 campaign, winning three of their four games to be ranked third in Group A. They are riding high on the exploits of two South African gunners, Wiaan Mulder and Beuran Hendricks, who have been exceptional with the ball so far.

However, their path will not be easy in the face of Warwickshire, who have yet to lose a match.

Warwickshire, while benefiting from Krunal Pandya's inclusion as well as Robert Yates' current form, will be looking for another strong showing on Sunday.

LEI vs WAS Probable Playing XI

LEI XI

Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Lewis Hill (c), Wiaan Mulder, Arron Lilley, Harry Swindells (wk), Tom Scriven, Roman Walker, Chris Wright, Beuran Hendricks

WAS XI

Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes (c), Michael Burgess (wk), Krunal Pandya, Matthew Lamb, Ethan Brookes, Kai Smith, Liam Norwell, George Garrett, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Match Details

LEI vs WAS, English One Day Cup 2022, Match 44.

Date and Time: August 14, 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester, England.

Pitch Report

Grace Road is a high-scoring venue where batters have a say in the outcome of games. Pacers should have some extra pace and bounce early on. The average score at the venue is 245.

Today’s LEI vs WAS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Burgess: Burgess showed signs of form in the previous game, scoring 58 runs off 50 deliveries with a strike rate of 113.73, including three sixes and fours. So he is definitely one to watch in this game once again.

Batter

Robert Yates: Robert Yates has had a good start to his Royal One-day 2022 campaign, scoring a fine 87-run innings against Gloucestershire. The left-hander is known for his explosive batting, having scored 255 runs in just three games, and should be a good addition to your LEI vs WAS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Wiaan Mulder: The South African all-rounder has been in excellent form with both the bat and the ball, scoring 237 runs at an exceptional average of 118.50. He has also been outstanding with the ball, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.63 in four games, making him a multiplier choice for your fantasy team's captaincy.

Bowler

Beuran Hendricks: Beuran Hendricks has been one of Leicestershire's top bowlers in the competition. With his ability to swing the ball and extract patchy bounce, he has taken nine wickets in four games at an economy rate of 5.09 and an average of 18.66.

Top 3 best players to pick in LEI vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Will Rhodes (WAS): 235 points

Chris Wright (LEI): 154 points

Oliver Hannon (WAS): 184 points

Key stats for LEI vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Louis Kimber - 202 runs in four games; batting average: 50.50.

Krunal Pandya – 74 runs and six wickets in three games; bowling average: 26.00.

TOm Scriven - Five wickets in four games; bowling average: 36.20.

LEI vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Today (English One Day Cup 2022)

LEI vs WAS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wiaan Mulder, Robert Yates, Michael Burgess, Nick Welch, Will Rhodes, Louis Kimber, Tom Scriven, Krunal Pandya, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Chris Wright, Beuran Hendricks

Captain: Wiaan Mulder Vice-Captain: Krunal Pandya.

LEI vs WAS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wiaan Mulder, Robert Yates, Michael Burgess, Nick Welch, Will Rhodes, Louis Kimber, Roman Walker, Krunal Pandya, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Liam Norwell, Beuran Hendricks

Captain: Wiaan Mulder Vice-Captain: Robert Yates.

