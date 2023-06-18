LEI vs WOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 18, 2023

Leicestershire and Worcestershire, two North Group teams, will face off on Sunday for the second time in this year's Vitality T20 Blast. Grace Road, Leicester, will host this exciting match.

Both teams met earlier in the competition, with Worcestershire beating Leicestershire by 33 runs, thanks to Kashif Ali's half-century.

Leicestershire are at the bottom of the table with two victories from their nine matches. Worcestershire are in a better position, with four wins and as many losses from eight matches. They are sixth in the North Group points table and will move to the fourth position if they win this game.

LEI vs WOR squads for today's match

Leicestershire

Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Ed Barnes, Michael Finan, Peter Handscomb, Louis Kimber, Wiaan Mulder, Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch.

Worcestershire

Brett D'Oliveira, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox, Usama Mir, Jake Libby, Josh Tongue, Pat Brown, Dillon Pennington, Ben Gibbon, Taylor Cornall, Matthew Waite, Mitchell Santner.

Here are the top three players you should consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the LEI vs WOR Dream11 match:

#3 Pat Brown (WOR) - 8.5 Credits

Birmingham Bears v Worcestershire Rapids - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Pat Brown has been a consistent performer for Worcestershire in this edition of the Vitality Blast. The medium pacer has picked up at least one wicket in eight of his last nine T20 matches. Brown is also the leading wicket-taker for the team with 15 scalps.

He ended with 3/25 in his three overs against Leicestershire in their previous meeting. The 24-year-old is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for the LEI vs WOR Dream11 match.

#2 Rishi Patel (LEI) - 8 Credits

Lancashire Lightning v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

Rishi Patel is the leading run-scorer for Leicestershire in this edition. The top-order batter notched up 42(29) against Worcestershire in their previous meeting. The 24-year-old is the current leading run-scorer for Leicestershire with 291 runs from nine matches and a strike rate of 146.96.

Patel is the only Leicestershire player to smash a ton in this edition and is a smart pick as captain or vice-captain for the LEI vs WOR Dream11 match.

#1 Brett D'Oliveira (WOR) - 9 Credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality Blast T20

Brett D'Oliveira has crossed double figures in his last five matches. The all-rounder notched up a half-century in his previous game as well. He has scored 213 runs with a strike rate of 144.89. he has also contributed with the ball, picking up 11 wickets so far.

The top-order batter needs six runs to complete 2,000 runs in his T20 career. The in-form Brett D'Oliveira is our top pick as captain or vice-captain for the LEI vs WOR Dream11 match.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in today's LEI vs WOR Dream11 contest? Rishi Patel Pat Brown 0 votes