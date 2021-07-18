LEI vs WOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 18th, 2021

Leicestershire and Worcestershire will lock horns on Sunday in a T20 Blast North Group clash at Grace Road, Worcester.

Leicestershire are already out of the tournament, having managed just five wins so far. They are currently in seventh spot and only have pride to play for in their final group encounter. While Josh Inglis and Colin Ackermann have impressed this season, the rest of the squad has failed miserably.

Worcestershire, meanwhile, are in contention to make the knockout rounds. They have registered six victories thus far and sit in fourth spot.

That said, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Leicestershire and Worcestershire.

#3 Colin Ackermann

Leicestershire Foxes v Notts Outlaws - Vitality T20 Blast

Leicestershire batsman Colin Ackermann has been brilliant with bat and ball. He has picked up a total of 12 wickets and scored 263 runs in 13 innings. However, he’s yet to register a score of more than 40 this season. He will look to sign off with a big knock.

Ackermann is capable of contributing in multiple departments and thus has a good chance of collecting valuable points in this contest.

#2 Josh Inglis

Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

Josh Inglis is currently Leicestershire's leading run-scorer in the competition. He has looked unstoppable with the willow in hand. Inglis has amassed 413 runs in 13 innings, including an unbeaten 103, which is his highest tally so far this season.

His strike rate of 171 is a testament to his powerful hitting.

#1 Brett D'Oliveira

Worcestershire v Derbyshire - LV= Insurance County Championship

Worcestershire opener Brett D'Oliveira has been in decent touch this tournament. Although he is not an incredible striker of the ball, he does consistently lay the foundation during the powerplay.

He also bowls at least two overs per match and has a good chance of picking up wickets. His ability to contribute with bat and ball makes him a must-have.

Edited by Arvind Sriram