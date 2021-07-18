LEI vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s T20 Blast match - July 18, 2021

Leicestershire and Worcestershire will play their last group match of the T20 Blast 2021 at Grace Road, Leicester, on Sunday.

Leicestershire is already out of the race, having registered just five victories in the group stage. They lost a total of eight matches and never seemed to be consistent throughout the season.

The team started the competition with five consecutive defeats and later on registered a hat-trick of victories. However, Leicestershire then went on to lose three consecutive matches, and things went completely out of their hands thereafter.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire has won six matches and lost five so far in the group stage. They are stationed in fourth place and are well on course to qualify for the knockout stages.

Of late, they have been a bit inconsistent in terms of results due to the lack of strong performers in the XI. If the side puts up an impressive showing in this game, they will get a lot of confidence going into the tournament's quarter-finals.

Worcestershire will start this encounter as strong favorites.

Squads to choose from

Leicestershire

Josh Inglis, Rishi Patel, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Harry Swindells, Lewis Hill, Louis Kimber, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths, Will Davis, Scott Steel

Worcestershire

Jack Haynes, Brett D'Oliveira, Jake Libby, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Cox, Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, Riki Wessels, Alex Milton, Thomas Charles Fell

Probable Playing XIs

Leicestershire

Josh Inglis (wk), Rishi Patel, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Harry Swindells, Lewis Hill, Louis Kimber, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths

Worcestershire

Jack Haynes, Brett D'Oliveira, Jake Libby, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Cox (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris

Match Details

Match: Leicestershire vs Worcestershire, North Group

Date and Time (IST): July 18, 2021, 11:00 PM

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Pitch report

The venue in Leicester has turned out to be a batter's paradise so far, with bowlers struggling to make a mark. With moderate temperatures and no rain expected, we will be up for a high-scoring game on this surface.

The bowlers will have to try out different variations to test batters to stay on top of the game. 200 should be the par score for this wicket.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LEI vs WOR)

LEI vs WOR - Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Cox, Josh Inglis, Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Rishi Patel, Colin Ackermann, Aaron Lilley, Brett D'Oliveira, Ben Dwarshuis, Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson

Captain: Colin Ackermann Vice-captain: Brett D'Oliveira

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Jake Libby, Lewis Hill, Ross Whiteley, Ben Mike, Colin Ackermann, Aaron Lilley, Brett D'Oliveira, Charlie Morris, Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson

Captain: Josh Inglis Vice-captain: Aaron Lilley

