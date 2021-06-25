LEI vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 25th, 2021

Leicestershire will take on Yorkshire in a North Group T20 Blast fixture on Friday.

Leicestershire are currently seventh in the North Group standings, having won just two of their seven matches. They started their T20 Blast campaign with five consecutive losses before winning back-to-back matches, with the last of them being against Derbyshire. Leicestershire will be keen to extend their winning run when they take on Yorkshire.

With five wins from seven matches, Yorkshire are top of the pile in the North Group points table of the T20 Blast. They are currently on a four-match winning streak, having defeated Worcestershire by 12 runs in their last game. Yorkshire will be keen to add two more points to their tally and tighten their grip on top spot.

Squads to choose from:

Leicestershire

Colin Ackermann (C), Ed Barnes, Will Davis, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Josh Inglis (wk), Louis Kimber, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Naveen, Rishi Patel, Callum Parkinson, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells (wk)

Yorkshire

Gary Balance, Dominic Bess, Harry Brook, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Fisher, George Hill, Dominic Leech, Adam Lyth, Josh Poysden, Joe Root, Jonny Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Waite

Predicted Playing XIs

Leicestershire

Colin Ackermann (C), Ed Barnes, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Josh Inglis (wk), Louis Kimber, Arron Lilley, Naveen ul Haq, Callum Parkinson, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells (wk)

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Gary Balance, Dominic Bess, Harry Brook, George Hill, Jordan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Josh Poysden, Matthew Fisher, Lockie Ferguson.

Match Details

Match: Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, 66th Match

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Date and Time: 25th June, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at Headingley generally favors the batsmen in the T20 format, the pacers are expected to find some bounce and seam movement off the surface. The average first innings score at the venue is 175 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LEI vs YOR)

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Scott Steel, Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley, Jordan Thompson, Lockie Ferguson, Naveen ul Haq, Callum Parkinson

Captain: Colin Ackermann. Vice-captain: Jordan Thompson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Scott Steel, Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley, Jordan Thompson, Lockie Ferguson, Naveen ul Haq, Callum Parkinson, Matthew Fisher

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-captain: Naveen ul Haq

