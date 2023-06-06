LEI vs YOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 6, 2023  

Leicestershire (LEI) and Yorkshire (YOR) are set to face each other in the English T20 Blast on Tuesday, June 6. The Grace Road in Leicester will host the contest.

Leicestershire have not had the best of campaigns as they are placed at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.164. Yorkshire, on the other hand, need to win their next match to climb the ladder.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the LEI vs YOR game:

Squads for LEI vs YOR

Leicestershire

Colin Ackermann (C), Rehan Ahmed, Will Davis, Michael Finan, Lewis Hill, Josh Hull, Louis Kimber, Arron Lilley, Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, David Wiese, Shan Masood (C), James Wharton, Matt Revis, Ben Mike, Jordan Thompson, Dom Bess, Jafer Chohan, Jonny Tattersall (WK), Will Luxton, Matthew Fisher

#3 Dawid Malan (YOR) – 8.5 credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd T20 International

Dawid Malan has been the standout batter for Yorkshire without a doubt and hence should be picked for the LEI vs YOR match. The left-handed batter has racked up 328 runs from six matches at an average of 82 and a strike rate of 155.45 with three fifties and a top score of 95* to show for his efforts. Malan needs to fire if Yorkshire are to win this match.

#2 Jordan Thompson (YOR) – 8 credits

Birmingham Bears v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality Blast T20

Jordan Thompson has been excellent for Yorkshire and should not be left out of fantasy teams for the LEI vs YOR game. He has picked up six wickets from as many matches at an economy rate of 10.

Thompson has also been impressive with the bat in hand, having scored 88 runs at an average of 17.60 and a strike rate of 154.38 with a top score of 36.

#1 David Wiese (YOR) – 7.5 credits

Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks - Vitality T20 Blast

David Wiese has been exceptional for Yorkshire, especially with the ball in hand. He has picked up eight wickets from five matches at an economy rate of 7.65, the best among all Yorkshire bowlers. Wiese has also scored 86 runs at an average of 17.20 and a strike rate of 159.25 with a top score of 30 to his name.

