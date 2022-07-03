LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast Match 

Leicestershire Foxes (LEI) will lock horns with the Yorkshire Vikings (YOR) in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at Grace Road in Leicester on Sunday, July 3.
Leicestershire Foxes are sixth in the North Group table, having won seven out of their 13 games. They won their last game against the Northamptonshire Steelbacks by one run. The Yorkshire Vikings have also won seven out of their 13 games and are currently fourth in the standings. They lost their last fixture against the Birmingham Bears by 31 runs.
LEI vs YOR Probable Playing 11 Today
LEI XI
Nick Welch, Lewis Hill (WK), Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Wiaan Mulder, Ben Mike, Louis Kimber, Rishi Patel, Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-haq.
YOR XI
Finn Allen, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (WK), Dawid Willey (C), Harry Brook, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Mathew Waite, Mathew Ravis, Dom Bess.
Match Details
LEI vs YOR, T20 Blast 2022, North Group
Date and Time: July 3, 2022, 07:00 PM IST
Venue: Grace Road, Leicester.
Pitch Report
The pitch at Grace Road is a sporting one. However, the surface tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat on in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at this venue being 170 runs.
Today's LEI vs YOR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Tom Kohler-Cadmore: Tom is a destructive right-handed batter who has scored 265 runs at a strike rate of 140 this season. He can also help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps.
Batters
Adam Lyth: Lyth has been in phenomenal form in the T20 Blast 2022, smashing 466 runs at a strike rate of 175.
Colin Ackermann: The Leicestershire skipper was out of form for the early part of the season, but has been on song in recent games. He scored 85 runs in the last match.
All-Rounders
Dawid Willley: Willey has scored 213 runs at a strike rate of 165 in addition to taking seven wickets. He could be a good captaincy choice for your fantasy team.
Ben Mike: Mike has claimed 15 wickets in 13 games for Leicester this season. He has also been handy with the bat, scoring 213 runs in lower order.
Bowlers
Naveen-ul-haq: Naveen is currently the T20 Blast 2022's leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps to his name.
Callum parkinson: Parkinson has taken 19 wickets in 13 games and will be keen to add to his tally today.
Top 5 best players to pick in LEI vs YOR Dream11 prediction team
Ben Mike (LEI) - 823 points
Naveen-ul-haq (LEI) - 770 points
Adam Lyth (YOR) - 758 points
Callum Parkinson (LEI) - 693 points
Harry Brook (YOR) - 664 points
Important Stats for LEI vs YOR Dream11 prediction team
Harry Brook: 413 Runs in 11 matches
Adam Lyth: 466 Runs 13 matches
Callum Parkinson: 19 wickets in 13 matches
Jordan Thompson: 85 runs and 16 wickets in 12 matches
Wiaan Mulder: 114 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches
LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lewis Hill, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Finn Allen, Colin Ackermann, Dawid Willey, Shadab Khan, Ben Mike, Dom Bess, Naveen-ul-haq, Callum Parkinson.
Captain: Dawid WIlley. Vice-captain: Adam Lyth.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Colin Ackermann, Dawid Willey, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Mike, Mathew Waite, Naveen-ul-haq, Callum Parkinson.
Captain: Dawid Willey. Vice-captain: Ben Mike.