LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast Match 

Leicestershire Foxes (LEI) will lock horns with the Yorkshire Vikings (YOR) in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at Grace Road in Leicester on Sunday, July 3.

Leicestershire Foxes are sixth in the North Group table, having won seven out of their 13 games. They won their last game against the Northamptonshire Steelbacks by one run. The Yorkshire Vikings have also won seven out of their 13 games and are currently fourth in the standings. They lost their last fixture against the Birmingham Bears by 31 runs.

LEI vs YOR Probable Playing 11 Today

LEI XI

Nick Welch, Lewis Hill (WK), Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Wiaan Mulder, Ben Mike, Louis Kimber, Rishi Patel, Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-haq.

YOR XI

Finn Allen, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (WK), Dawid Willey (C), Harry Brook, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Mathew Waite, Mathew Ravis, Dom Bess.

Match Details

LEI vs YOR, T20 Blast 2022, North Group

Date and Time: July 3, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grace Road is a sporting one. However, the surface tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat on in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at this venue being 170 runs.

Today's LEI vs YOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Kohler-Cadmore: Tom is a destructive right-handed batter who has scored 265 runs at a strike rate of 140 this season. He can also help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Batters

Adam Lyth: Lyth has been in phenomenal form in the T20 Blast 2022, smashing 466 runs at a strike rate of 175.

Colin Ackermann: The Leicestershire skipper was out of form for the early part of the season, but has been on song in recent games. He scored 85 runs in the last match.

All-Rounders

Dawid Willley: Willey has scored 213 runs at a strike rate of 165 in addition to taking seven wickets. He could be a good captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

Ben Mike: Mike has claimed 15 wickets in 13 games for Leicester this season. He has also been handy with the bat, scoring 213 runs in lower order.

Bowlers

Naveen-ul-haq: Naveen is currently the T20 Blast 2022's leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps to his name.

Callum parkinson: Parkinson has taken 19 wickets in 13 games and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in LEI vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Ben Mike (LEI) - 823 points

Naveen-ul-haq (LEI) - 770 points

Adam Lyth (YOR) - 758 points

Callum Parkinson (LEI) - 693 points

Harry Brook (YOR) - 664 points

Important Stats for LEI vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Harry Brook: 413 Runs in 11 matches

Adam Lyth: 466 Runs 13 matches

Callum Parkinson: 19 wickets in 13 matches

Jordan Thompson: 85 runs and 16 wickets in 12 matches

Wiaan Mulder: 114 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lewis Hill, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Finn Allen, Colin Ackermann, Dawid Willey, Shadab Khan, Ben Mike, Dom Bess, Naveen-ul-haq, Callum Parkinson.

Captain: Dawid WIlley. Vice-captain: Adam Lyth.

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Colin Ackermann, Dawid Willey, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Mike, Mathew Waite, Naveen-ul-haq, Callum Parkinson.

Captain: Dawid Willey. Vice-captain: Ben Mike.

