LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2023 North Group Match

Leicestershire (LEI) will take on Yorkshire (YOR) in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 at Grace Road in Leicester on Tuesday, June 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LEI vs YOR Dream11 prediction.

Leicestershire are reeling at the bottom of the North Group points table. They lost their first five matches before recording their first win of the season against Durham.

On the other hand, Yorkshire are currently sixth. They lost three games in a row before turning things around and winning three on the trot.

LEI vs YOR Match Details, T20 Blast 2023

The North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 between Leicestershire and Yorkshire will be played on June 6 at Grace Road in Leicester. The game is set to take place at 11 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LEI vs YOR, North Group, T20 Blast 2023

Date & Time: June 6th 2023, 11 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

LEI vs YOR Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at Grace Road in Leicester has been a good one to bat on. Two T20 Blast 2023 games have been played here, with 166 and 189 being the first-innings scores.

LEI vs YOR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Leicestershire: W, L, L, L, L

Yorkshire: W, W, W, L, L

LEI vs YOR Probable Playing 11 today

Leicestershire Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Leicestershire Probable Playing XI: Lewis Hill, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Colin Ackermann (c), Harry Swindells (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah, Josh Hull

Yorkshire Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Yorkshire Probable Playing XI: Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood (c), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Matthew Revis, William Luxton, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, David Wiese, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan

Today’s LEI vs YOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jonathan Tattersall (5 matches, 68 runs, 6 catches)

Jonathan Tattersall has been batting well in the T20 Blast 2023, having mustered 68 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 128.30. He has also taken six catches.

Top Batter Pick

Nick Welch (6 matches, 136 runs)

Nick Welch has accumulated 136 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 151.11.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jordan Thompson (6 matches, 88 runs, 6 wickets)

Jordan Thompson has been effective with both the bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has smashed 88 runs at a strike rate of 154.38. On the bowling front, he has picked up six wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Callum Parkinson (6 matches, 7 wickets)

Callum Parkinson has been amongst the wickets. The LEI left-arm spinner has picked up seven wickets in six games at an economy rate of 7.78 in the T20 Blast 2023.

LEI vs YOR match captain and vice-captain choices

Dawid Malan (6 matches, 328 runs)

Dawid Malan has been in magnificent form with the bat, amassing 328 runs in six games with the help of three half-centuries. He has a strike rate of 155.45 and has hit 31 fours and 15 sixes.

David Wiese (5 matches, 86 runs, 8 wickets)

David Wiese has had a significant all-round impact in the T20 Blast 2023. The veteran all-rounder has scored 86 runs at a strike rate of 159.25 in addition to taking eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.65.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LEI vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dawid Malan 328 runs in 6 matches David Wiese 86 runs & 8 wickets in 5 matches Jordan Thompson 88 runs & 6 wickets in 5 matches Callum Parkinson 7 wickets in 6 matches Nick Welch 136 runs in 6 matches

LEI vs YOR match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and quality top-order batters in their ranks. Thus, the likes of Dawid Malan, Jordan Thompson, David Wiese, Nick Welch, and Colin Ackermann will be the ones to watch out for in the LEI vs YOR game.

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Tattersall

Batters: Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan (c), Nick Welch, Rishi Patel

All-rounders: Colin Ackermann, Jordan Thompson, David Wiese (vc)

Bowlers: Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson, Ben Mike

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Louis Kimber, Jonathan Tattersall

Batters: Dawid Malan, Nick Welch, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Matthew Revis, Jordan Thompson (c), David Wiese

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Callum Parkinson, Ben Mike (vc)

