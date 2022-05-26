LEI vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 North Group Match

Leicestershire will take on Durham in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Grace Road, Leicester on Thursday.

Neither Leicestershire nor Durham had a consistent run in the 2021 edition of T20 Blast 2022. Leicestershire finished with six wins and eight losses as they ended sixth in the North Group points table. Meanwhile, Durham are seventh. They have won five, lost eight and a no-result in this competition.

LEI vs DUR Probable Playing 11 today

Leicestershire: Hamish Rutherford, Rishi Patel, Arron Lilley, Lewis Hill (wk), Colin Ackermann (c), Scott Steel, Louis Kimber, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Will Davis, Gavin Griffiths

Durham: Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Alex Lees, Ashton Turner (c), Sean Dickson, Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Paul Coughlin, Chris Rushworth, Matty Potts, Luke Doneathy

Match Details

Match: LEI vs DUR

Date & Time: May 26th 2022, 11 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grace Road in Leicester is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. The average score batting first was 179 in the last season. Spinners have fared well at this venue and more of the same can be expected from this encounter.

Today’s LEI vs DUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

David Bedingham is a hard-hitting batter and can score boundaries at regular intervals. He scored 295 runs at a strike-rate of 152.82 last season.

Batters

Alex Lees could be the one to watch out for. He gets big runs at the top of the order and score at a rapid rate.

All-rounders

Colin Ackermann was very consistent with both bat and ball in the 2021 edition. He scored 263 runs and also took 12 wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

Callum Parkinson had a good 2021 season. The left-arm spinner returned with 18 scalps in 14 games at an economy of 7.51.

Top 5 best players to pick in LEI vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Colin Ackermann (LEI)

Alex Lees (DUR)

Brydon Carse (DUR)

David Bedingham (DUR)

Arron Lilley (LEI)

LEI vs DUR Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Leicestershire vs Durham - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Hamish Rutherford, Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley, Scott Steel, Liam Trevaskis, Callum Parkinson, Ben Raine, Brydon Carse

Captain: Colin Ackermann Vice-captain: Alex Lees

Dream11 Team for Leicestershire vs Durham - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: David Bedingham, Alex Lees, Hamish Rutherford, Ashton Turner, Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley, Liam Trevaskis, Callum Parkinson, Gavin Griffiths, Ben Raine, Brydon Carse

Captain: Arron Lilley Vice-captain: David Bedingham

Edited by Diptanil Roy