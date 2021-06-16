LEI vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 16, 2021

Leicestershire will be up against Warwickshire in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at Grace Road in Leicester on Wednesday.

Leicestershire are yet to win a T20 Blast fixture this season, losing four in four and currently occupying the penultimate position in the North Group points table. The Colin Ackermann-led side, who lost to Yorkshire by 18 runs in their last game, need to win almost every match from here on in order to qualify for the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Warwickshire have won three of their four games while losing once and are currently atop the North Group standings. They started their T20 Blast campaign with a loss to Yorkshire before winning three in a row. Warwickshire, who recorded a comprehensive 55-run win over Northamptonshire in their last outing, will be eager to continue their winning momentum.

Squads to choose from

Leicestershire: Colin Ackermann (c), Ed Barnes, Will Davis, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Josh Inglis (wk), Louis Kimber, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Naveen, Rishi Patel, Callum Parkinson, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells (wk)

Warwickshire: Will Rhodes (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Olly Hannon-Dalby, Jake Lintott, Pieter Malan, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Ed Pollock, Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XIs

Leicestershire: Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (wk), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Lewis Hill, Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Louis Kimber, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths

Warwickshire: Will Rhodes (c), Jacob Lintott, Ed Pollock, Pieter Malan, Sam Hain, Michael Burgess (wk), Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs

Match Details

Match: Leicestershire vs Warwickshire

Date and Time: June 16th 2021, 11:15 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at Grace Road in Leicester is a wonderful one to bat on. In the two T20 Blast games played at the venue this season, the teams batting first have scored 209 and 168. Another good batting track is likely to be in store for Wednesday's game.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LEI vs WAS)

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LEI vs WAS)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Sam Hain, Pieter Malan, Scott Steel, Chris Woakes, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley, Craig Miles, Naveen-ul-Haq, Jacob Lintott

Captain: Carlos Brathwaite. Vice-captain: Josh Inglis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Sam Hain, Ed Pollock, Scott Steel, Chris Woakes, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley, Danny Briggs, Gavin Griffiths, Jacob Lintott

Captain: Jacob Lintott. Vice-captain: Colin Ackermann

Edited by Samya Majumdar