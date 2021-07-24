LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match 

Leicestershire will square off against Yorkshire in a Group B encounter of this Royal London One-Day Cup 2021. The Grace Road in Leicester will be the venue for this game.

Leicestershire got off to a good start to this 50-over competition. The Lewis Hill-led side chased down a total of 276 with 3.3 overs to spare against Derbyshire. The bowlers fared well and each of the top five batters got a 30+ score. Leicestershire have started well and will be hoping to build on the first win.

On the other hand, Yorkshire were completely outplayed in their first game of this tournament against Surrey. Yorkshire’s batting crumbled and they could muster a mere 165 while batting first. Surrey chased it down with 10.5 overs to spare. Thus, the Dom Bess-led side will be looking to bounce back strongly.

Squads to choose from

Leicestershire: Lewis Hill (c), Ed Barnes, Will Davis, Harry Dearden, Gavin Griffiths, Marcus Harris, Dieter Klein, Louis Kimber, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Rishi Patel, George Rhodes, Nick Welch, Chris Wright

Yorkshire: Dominic Bess (c), Gary Ballance, Ben Coad, Harry Duke, Will Fraine, George Hill, William Luxton, Duanne Olivier, Steven Patterson, Mathew Pillans, Matthew Revis, Jack Shutt, Josh Sullivan, Jonny Tattersall, Matthew Waite

Predicted playing XIs

Leicestershire: Rishi Patel, George Rhodes, Marcus Harris, Lewis Hill (c & wk), Arron Lilley, Louis Kimber, Nick Welch, Ben Mike, Edward Barnes, Dieter Klein, Chris Wright

Yorkshire: Will Fraine, Harry Duke (wk), Gary Ballance, George Hill, Jonathan Tattersall, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess (c), Matthew Waite, Mathew Pillans, Ben Coad, Jack Shutt

Match details

Match: Leicestershire vs Yorkshire

Date & Time: July 23 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Pitch report

The pitch at the Grace Road in Leicester is going to be a good one to bat on. In the first 50-over game of this season, it produced in excess of 550 runs across the two innings.

Leicestershire chased down 276 with relative ease. The pacers got some movement early on and even the spinners got some turn. Thus, another good all-round track is likely to be in store for this game.

Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team 1: Leicestershire vs Yorkshire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonathan Tattersall, Gary Ballance, Marcus Harris, Will Fraine, Rishi Patel, Arron Lilley, George Rhodes, Dominic Bess, Ben Coad, Mathew Pillans, Edward Barnes

Captain: Arron Lilley Vice-captain: Mathew Pillans

Dream11 Team 2: Leicestershire vs Yorkshire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Louis Kimber, Gary Ballance, Marcus Harris, Lewis Hill, Will Fraine, Arron Lilley, Matthew Waite, Dominic Bess, Chris Wright, Mathew Pillans, Edward Barnes

Captain: Marcus Harris Vice-captain: Gary Ballance

Edited by Ritwik Kumar