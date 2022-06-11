LLG vs NK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022 Match 9

Leinster Lightning will take on Northern Knights in match number nine of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022 at the Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready on Saturday.

Leinster Lightning started the season with two losses. Since then, they have beaten Northern Knights and tied their last game against Munster Reds. On the other hand, Northern Knights are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have lost all of their four encounters so far.

LLG vs NK Probable Playing 11 today

Leinster Lightning: Andy Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Seamus Lynch, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell (c), Gavin Hoey, Barry McCarthy, Jack Carty, Josh Little

Northern Knights: John Matchett, James McCollum, Morgan Topping, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair (c), Neil Rock (wk), Ross Adair, Cade Carmichael, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Manley, Ben White

Match Details

Match: LLG vs NK

Date & Time: June 11th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready

Pitch Report

The track at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Bready is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the spinners might find a bit of turn.

Today’s LLG vs NK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lorcan Tucker has fared decently with the bat. He has scored 72 runs at a strike-rate of 128.57.

Batters

Andy Balbirnie has looked in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 102 runs while striking at 159.37.

All-rounders

Simi Singh is in excellent form with both bat and ball. He has returned with seven wickets and has amassed 109 runs at a strike-rate of 151.38.

Mark Adair has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has got 63 runs while striking at 157.50. With the ball, he has taken five wickets.

Bowlers

Josh Manley may have gone for runs but he has been amongst the wickets. He has returned with seven scalps in four games.

Top 5 best players to pick in LLG vs NK Dream11 Prediction Team

Simi Singh (LLG): 360 points

Mark Adair (NK): 274 points

Josh Manley (NK): 242 points

Ruhan Pretorius (NK): 194 points

Andy Balbirnie (LLG): 170 points

Important stats for LLG vs NK Dream11 Prediction Team

Simi Singh: 109 runs & 7 wickets

Andy Balbirnie: 102 runs

Mark Adair: 63 runs & 5 wickets

Josh Manley: 7 wickets

Ruhan Pretorius: 98 runs & 2 wickets

LLG vs NK Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, James McCollum, Jack Carty, Mark Adair, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Ruhan Pretorius, Barry McCarthy, Josh Manley, Ben White

Captain: Simi Singh Vice-captain: Mark Adair

Dream11 Team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, James McCollum, Ross Adair, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Ruhan Pretorius, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Josh Manley

Captain: Simi Singh Vice-captain: Josh Manley

