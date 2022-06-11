LLG vs NK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022 Match 9

Leinster Lightning will take on Northern Knights in match number nine of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022 at the Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready on Saturday.
Leinster Lightning started the season with two losses. Since then, they have beaten Northern Knights and tied their last game against Munster Reds. On the other hand, Northern Knights are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have lost all of their four encounters so far.
LLG vs NK Probable Playing 11 today
Leinster Lightning: Andy Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Seamus Lynch, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell (c), Gavin Hoey, Barry McCarthy, Jack Carty, Josh Little
Northern Knights: John Matchett, James McCollum, Morgan Topping, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair (c), Neil Rock (wk), Ross Adair, Cade Carmichael, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Manley, Ben White
Match Details
Match: LLG vs NK
Date & Time: June 11th 2022, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
Pitch Report
The track at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Bready is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the spinners might find a bit of turn.
Today’s LLG vs NK Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Lorcan Tucker has fared decently with the bat. He has scored 72 runs at a strike-rate of 128.57.
Batters
Andy Balbirnie has looked in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 102 runs while striking at 159.37.
All-rounders
Simi Singh is in excellent form with both bat and ball. He has returned with seven wickets and has amassed 109 runs at a strike-rate of 151.38.
Mark Adair has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has got 63 runs while striking at 157.50. With the ball, he has taken five wickets.
Bowlers
Josh Manley may have gone for runs but he has been amongst the wickets. He has returned with seven scalps in four games.
Top 5 best players to pick in LLG vs NK Dream11 Prediction Team
Simi Singh (LLG): 360 points
Mark Adair (NK): 274 points
Josh Manley (NK): 242 points
Ruhan Pretorius (NK): 194 points
Andy Balbirnie (LLG): 170 points
Important stats for LLG vs NK Dream11 Prediction Team
Simi Singh: 109 runs & 7 wickets
Andy Balbirnie: 102 runs
Mark Adair: 63 runs & 5 wickets
Josh Manley: 7 wickets
Ruhan Pretorius: 98 runs & 2 wickets
LLG vs NK Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, James McCollum, Jack Carty, Mark Adair, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Ruhan Pretorius, Barry McCarthy, Josh Manley, Ben White
Captain: Simi Singh Vice-captain: Mark Adair
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, James McCollum, Ross Adair, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Ruhan Pretorius, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Josh Manley
Captain: Simi Singh Vice-captain: Josh Manley