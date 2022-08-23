LEM vs BYB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 29 & 30

TV & TBV Lemgo will take on Bayer Boosters (LEM vs BYB) in back-to-back matches at the ECS T10 Krefeld on Tuesday, August 23. The Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the Dream11 Fantasy prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, fantasy tips, and the pitch report for the 29th and 30th matches.

Bayer Booster have won back-to-back matches against Vfb Gelsenkirchen by five and nine wickets, respectively, after their first two consecutive losses. They will look to continue their good form against TV & TBV Lemgo.

Lemgo enter this game on the back of a convincing six-wicket win over Vfb Gelsenkirchen to add to their four-run victory over the same opponents.

A thrilling game is expected on Tuesday, with both teams looking to extend their winning streaks.

Match Details, 29th and 30th matches

The 29th and 30th games of the ECS T10 Krefeld will be played on August 23 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld. They will commence at 12:00 p.m. and 02:00 p.m. IST, respectively.

Match: LEM vs BYB, 29th and 30th matches.

Date and Time: August 23 2022, 12:00 pm and 02:00 pm IST.

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Exclusive Broadcaster: Fancode.

LEM vs BYB pitch report for 29th and 30th matches

The pitch at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld has favored the bowlers in recent matches. It has been difficult for batters to play big shots due to the uneven bounce and spin on offer.

The average first-innings score in the last three matches played at the venue was 84 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by team batting first: 1.

Matches Won by team bowling first: 4.

Average 1st innings score: 83.

Average 2nd innings score: 84.

LEM vs BYB Form Guide

TV & TBV Lemgo: WW.

Bayer Boosters: WWLL.

LEM vs BYB Probable Playing 11s for 29th & 30th matches

TV & TBV Lemgo Probable Playing 11

Rizwan Babar, Mudassar Iqbal, Akshay Gupta, Aziz Bhatti (c), Krishantan Rajendran (wk), Daljeet Singh, Safi Rahman, Balaganesh Rameshkumar, Thusitha Ratnayake, Romal Barakzai, Ankit Tomar.

Bayer Boosters Probable Playing 11

Mahintha Mahendran (c), Sakeshkanth Indran (wk), Aritharan Vaseekaran, Thivakaran Aritharan, Rajakulasingam Thinesh, Pakeetharan Praba, Janarthanam Mani, Srikanth Thorlikonda.

LEM vs BYB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sakeshkanth Indran (61 runs in four matches, Average: 15.25)

Indran has been one of his team's most effective players, accumulating 61 runs at an average of 15.25 in four innings while also being excellent behind the stumps. He is a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Top Batter Pick

Mahintha Mahendran (53 runs and one wicket in four matches, Average: 17.66)

Mahendran is in great form and has looked stunning with the bat in the competition so far, scoring 53 runs at a strike rate of 79.52, with a high score of 28. His side is expected to rely upon him in upcoming games as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Thivakaran Aritharan (Six wickets and 40 runs in four matches, Bowling average: 11.33)

Aritharan is a fantastic all-rounder who has been consistent and can be a great pick for your LEM vs BYB Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 40 runs and has also taken six wickets at an average of 11.33 in four games.

Top Bowler Pick

Pakee Praba (Three wickets in four matches, Average: 17.57)

Praba has picked up three wickets at an average of 17.57 in four games and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team.

LEM vs BYB match captain and vice-captain choices

Thivakaran Aritharan

Thivakaran Aritharan has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the competition so far. He has scored 40 runs while taking six wickets at a bowling average of 11.33 in four games. Given his chances of bowling crucial overs, he is a promising captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Thinesh Rajakulasingam

Rajakulasingam is a top batter for his team and has shown some potential with the bat, having scored 87 runs in his last four games. That makes him the perfect choice for vice-captaincy in your fantasy team.

LEM vs BYB match expert tips 29th & 30th matches

Thivakaran Aritharan as captain of your LEM vs BYB Dream11 team could be the safest bet, given his all-round abilities and with the pitch favoring bowlers.

LEM vs BYB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 29 and 30 matches, Head To Head League

TV & TBV Lemgo vs Bayer Boosters Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Sakeshkanth Indran.

Batters: Aritharan Vaseekaran, Mahintha Mahendran, Rizwan Babar.

All-Rounders: Thivakaran Aritharan, Rajakulasingam Thinesh, Daljeet Singh, Mudassar Iqbal.

Bowlers: Pakeetharan Praba, Ankit Tomar, Srikanth Thorlikonda.

LEM vs BYB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 29 and 30 matches, Grand League

TV & TBV Lemgo vs Bayer Boosters Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Sakeshkanth Indran.

Batters: Aritharan Vaseekaran, Mahintha Mahendran, Rizwan Babar.

All-Rounders: Thivakaran Aritharan, Rajakulasingam Thinesh, Daljeet Singh, Aziz Bhatti.

Bowlers: Pakeetharan Praba, Ankit Tomar, S Vignesh.

