LEM vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 39 & 40

TV & TBV Lemgo (LEM) will take on the Dusseldorf Blackcaps (DB) in back-to-back matches at the FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld on Thursday, August 25 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the LEM vs DB Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and the pitch report.

TV & TBV Lemgo haven't had a great start to the tournament as they have won only three of their last six games. The Dusseldorf Blackcaps, on the other hand, are one of the strongest teams in this year's ECS T10 league. They have proved themselves by winning all of their last six games.

TV & TBV Lemgo will try their best to win matches and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Dusseldorf Blackcaps are a relatively better team. The Dusseldorf Blackcaps are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

LEM vs DB Match Details

The matches 39 & 40 of the FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld will be played on August 25 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld. The game is set to take place at 4.00 pm and 6.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LEM vs DB, FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld, Match 39 & 40

Date and Time: August 25, 2022, 4.00 pm IST and 6.00 pm IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on the pitch was between Dusseldorf Blackcaps and VFB Gelsenkirchen, where a total of 265 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

LEM vs DB Form Guide

LEM - W W L L L W

DB - W W W W W W

LEM vs DB Probable Playing XI

LEM Playing XI

Injury Update: No injuries in the squad

Rizwan Babar, Mudassar Iqbal, Akshay Gupta, Aziz Bhatti (c), Krishantan Rajendran (wk), Daljeet Singh, Safi Rahman, Navjot Singh, Hasan Ali, Romal Barakzai, Ankit Tomar.

DB Playing XI

Injury Update: No injuries in the squad

Niraj Rasik Patel (wk), Jamshed Khan, Muhammad Raheel, Oacoroni Ahamed, Gaurav Gupta, Kashif Shahab, Venkatraman Ganesan, Sudipro Ray, Karthik Suresh, Majeed Ahmadzai, Praveen Ganesan.

LEM vs DB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Rajendran (6 matches, 50 runs, 3 catches)

K Rajendran, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

R Babar (6 matches, 96 runs, 4 wickets)

R Babar and R Barakzai are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. G Gupta is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

J Khan (6 matches, 144 runs, 5 wickets)

M Raheel and J Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Raheel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

O Ahamed (6 matches, 109 runs, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Shahab and O Ahamed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Ahmadzai is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LEM vs DB match captain and vice-captain choices

M Raheel

M Raheel is one of the best all-rounders to bat in the top order and also bowls in the death overs. He is the best captaincy pick for today's match. He has already scored 77 runs and scalped eight wickets in six matches.

J Khan

Like M Raheel, J Khan is another good all-rounder who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Fans can expect him to take some good wickets in today's matches. He has already picked up five wickets and scored 144 runs in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for LEM vs DB, Match 39 & 40

O Ahamed 109 runs and 6 wickets M Raheel 77 runs and 8 wickets J Khan 144 runs and 5 wickets R Babar 96 runs and 4 wickets D Singh 19 runs and 6 wickets

TV & TBV Lemgo vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounder options, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

TV & TBV Lemgo vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

TV & TBV Lemgo vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps Head-to-Head Dream11 team.

Wicket-keeper: K Rajendran.

Batters: R Barakzai, R Babar, G Gupta.

All-rounders: D Singh, M Raheel, J Khan, M Iqbal.

Bowlers: O Ahamed, M Ahmadzai, K Shahab.

TV & TBV Lemgo vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

TV & TBV Lemgo vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps Grand League

Wicket-keeper: N Rasik Patel

Batters: R Barakzai, R Babar, G Gupta

All-rounders: D Singh, M Raheel, J Khan, M Iqbal

Bowlers: O Ahamed, M Ahmadzai, A Tomar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das